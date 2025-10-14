NFL Week 7 Odds: Opening Lines & Early Moves

As we start to get into the meat of the schedule this weeks NFL Week 7 odds set the tone for some matchups that start to mean something: Pittsburgh’s pass rush visits Cincinnati on Thursday with Joe Burrow still on IR, Rams–Jaguars headline Wembley before dawn on Sunday, San Francisco hosts Atlanta under the lights, and a Monday twin bill that runs through Detroit and Seattle.

Below we go over each opening number with a current snapshot, then add market perspective – tell you where steam is landing (and where books are holding key numbers), give some realistic teaser zones, and preview the weather and injury notes that may move prices and sentiment.