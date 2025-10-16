NFL Prime-Time Picks & Odds: TNF, SNF, MNF Lookahead

NFL prime-time picks start with a clear read on how TNF, SNF, and MNF shape the market. Thursday offers the first appetite check, Sunday night concentrates public parlay risk into a single handle spike, and Monday closes the book—often with sharper late movement as limits rise.

This feature frames Bet-Now vs Bet-Later decisions, expected steam, key injuries, and derivative angles across TNF, SNF, and MNF—with pointers to our Quick Previews where applicable. Use it as your high-level plan: where to attack early, where to hold out for better numbers, and what could flip the read late.