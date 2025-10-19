Giants vs Broncos: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Giants vs Broncos in Week 7 is a classic high-altitude test: New York brings a resurgent offensive spark under rookie QB Jaxson Dart, while Denver rolls out one of the league’s stingiest defenses at Mile High. The market has settled in the low-40s for the total, and for sharp bettors this game is less about a straight side and more about whether volume, turnovers and special-teams plays push the score above 40.5. I double-checked the schedule, injury reports and market context and built a clear, attackable Over play with supporting trends and player-level detail.