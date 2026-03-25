Wednesday NHL Best Bets March 25: Will Bruins Upset Sabres?

Last Updated on March 25, 2026 1:01 pm by Anthony Rome

Wednesday night’s NHL slate offers a mix of inflated favorites and tight coin-flip matchups — exactly where sharp bettors can find value. Instead of laying heavy juice, we’re targeting two strong positions with favorable pricing and legitimate matchup edges. Continue reading our Wednesday NHL Best Bets March 25 column to see our breakdown of the two matchups.

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NHL Best Bet: Rangers -120 (at Toronto), 7:30 p.m. ET

This is a classic buy-low spot on the Rangers in a near pick’em.

New York has been inconsistent overall, but there are key underlying advantages here:

Adam Fox continues to drive offense from the blue line and has been producing at a high clip, recording points in 7 of his last 9 games

continues to drive offense from the blue line and has been producing at a high clip, recording points in 7 of his last 9 games Alexis Lafrenière is heating up with 10 points in his last 9 games, showing real top-line upside

is heating up with 10 points in his last 9 games, showing real top-line upside The Rangers still carry a defensive identity, allowing under 3 goals per game

Meanwhile, Toronto is dealing with major issues:

Auston Matthews is out for the season , removing their most dangerous scorer

, removing their most dangerous scorer The Leafs rank near the bottom of the league in shots and goals allowed , creating defensive liability

, creating defensive liability Goaltending and defensive inconsistency have plagued them all year

Even on the road, New York is the more complete team right now. In a near coin flip, you’re getting the slightly better roster at a fair price.

Prediction: Rangers 4, Maple Leafs 3

NHL Best Bet: Bruins +170 (at Buffalo), 7:30 p.m. ET

This is where we attack pure value.

Buffalo is priced like a dominant favorite — but the underlying numbers don’t justify it.

The Sabres are getting heavy public backing (around 89% of bets)

Yet analytically, they’ve been inconsistent despite their record

The line inflation creates a clear contrarian opportunity

Boston, on the other hand:

Still fighting for playoff positioning — urgency edge matters late in the season

Charlie McAvoy has been elite offensively from the blue line with 24 points in his last 20 games

has been elite offensively from the blue line with 24 points in his last 20 games Bruins thrive in underdog roles where their structured defense and goaltending can steal games

Buffalo being -200 here is simply too aggressive for a matchup that’s much closer than the odds suggest.

Prediction: Bruins 3, Sabres 2

Wednesday NHL Best Bets March 25