Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 25: Can Detroit cover without Cade Cunningham?

Wednesday has nearly the entire league in action as the fourth week of March 2026 ramps up. It features 12 contests on a massive NBA slate with start times ranging from 7:00 PM ET to 10:30 PM ET.

Can the Pistons cover against the Hawks at home without Cade Cunningham? Will the Rockets cover on the road against the Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis? I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 25 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Atlanta Hawks +2.5 over Detroit Pistons

I like the Hawks here. Atlanta is in a good spot to cover the 2.5-point spread on the road against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. Atlanta thrives in this exact spot, sitting at 20-16 ATS as underdogs and 20-15 ATS as the road team this season. The Hawks will also benefit from Pistons leading scorer Cade Cunningham sitting out Wednesday’s game with a chest injury.

Atlanta also carries serious momentum, going an impressive 9-1 straight up and 8-2 ATS over their last 10 games overall. Coming off a victory, the Hawks boast a profitable 23-16 ATS mark, and they handle non-division matchups exceptionally well at 32-26 ATS this year. Expect Atlanta to keep this game tight from wire to wire.

Final score projection: ATLANTA HAWKS 121, DETROIT PISTONS 118.

NBA Best Bet: Houston Rockets -1.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

I’d take the Rockets in this one. Houston is well-positioned to cover the 1.5-point spread on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Houston has bounced back well, as they have a record of 14-13 ATS after a loss this season.

The Rockets also have Minnesota’s number, going 4-2 ATS in their last 6 matchups against the T-Wolves. Crucially, Minnesota will be without leading scorer Anthony Edwards due to a knee injury, leaving a massive void on the offensive and defensive end of the floor. Expect the Rockets to capitalize and win this game outright by a basket or more.

Final score projection: HOUSTON ROCKETS 117, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 111.

Wednesday NBA Best Bets March 25

Atlanta Hawks +2.5 Houston Rockets -1.5

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