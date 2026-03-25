Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 25: Can Auburn win big and advance in the NIT?

Wednesday features a light college basketball slate with 3 mid-major teams and 1 high-major school taking the floor on the 25th day of March 2026. It’s the quarterfinal round of the NIT as the field gets whittled down to 4 teams.

Will Dayton defeat Illinois State by 8 points or more at UD Arena in Dayton? Can Auburn win and cover against Nevada at home in the late game on Wednesday night? Read on for our Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 25 article.

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CBB Best Bet: Illinois State +7.5 over Dayton

I like the Redbirds in this one. Illinois State is in a good spot to cover the 7.5-point spread on the road against Dayton on Wednesday night. The Redbirds consistently step up when counted out, sitting at 6-5 ATS as underdogs this season. They also excel when playing on short turnarounds, boasting a profitable 14-7 ATS mark on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. Furthermore, they are a stout 8-4 ATS in non-conference matchups this season and carry strong momentum, going 6-3 ATS over their last 9 games overall. Expect a gritty, back-and-forth contest where the Redbirds keep it close until the end. Final score projection: DAYTON FLYERS 74, ILLINOIS STATE REDBIRDS 70.

CBB Best Bet: Nevada +9.5 over Auburn

I’m taking the Wolf Pack in this contest. Nevada is primed to cover the 9.5-point spread on the road against Auburn on Wednesday night. The Wolf Pack thrive in this exact spot, boasting a 9-5 ATS record as underdogs and a solid 7-6 ATS mark in non-conference matchups this year.

Coming off a victory, they are a profitable 13-10 ATS, and they handle quick turnarounds well, going 14-11 ATS on 2 or 3 days of rest in 2025-26. Riding high with a 4-1 straight-up and 4-1 ATS record over their last 5 games, Nevada should keep playing well enough to keep things tight until the final buzzer.

Final score projection: AUBURN TIGERS 80, NEVADA WOLF PACK 76.

Wednesday CBB Best Bets March 25

Illinois State Redbirds +7.5 Nevada Wolf Pack +9.5

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