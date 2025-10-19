Raiders vs Chiefs: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Last Updated on October 16, 2025 8:10 am by Anthony Rome

Raiders vs Chiefs renews one of the AFC West’s fiercest rivalries in Week 7 as Kansas City welcomes Las Vegas to Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are heavy favorites, but divisional games can be unpredictable — and this one might hinge on whether the Raiders’ defense can slow down Patrick Mahomes long enough to keep things competitive. The question for bettors: Can Las Vegas cover a double-digit spread on the road, or will the Chiefs’ offense roll again at home?

Bluesky · Facebook Game Day Information Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025

Kickoff: 4:25 PM ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — Kansas City, MO

TV: CBS Raiders vs Chiefs Betting Odds & Public Betting Spread: Raiders +13 / Chiefs -13

Moneyline: Raiders +525 / Chiefs -750

Total (O/U): 45.5 🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X Place your wager at Bovada.lv

Track live public splits and where the money is going on the NFL Public Betting Chart

💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now

Key Notes & Storylines Chiefs’ dominance at home: Kansas City remains one of the toughest home teams in football, especially in divisional matchups. Their ability to start fast and force teams to play from behind is what turns good offenses into one-dimensional ones.

Raiders’ offensive struggles: The Raiders have shown flashes with the deep passing game, but inconsistency at quarterback and offensive line issues have limited their ability to sustain drives against elite defenses.

Mahomes’ efficiency: Patrick Mahomes is back to dissecting coverages with surgical precision. Against a Raiders defense that has struggled with tight ends and deep middle routes, he could easily put up another multi-touchdown performance.

Red-zone gaps: The Chiefs’ defense has quietly become one of the NFL’s most efficient units in the red zone. If the Raiders settle for field goals early, it could snowball fast.

Coaching edge: Andy Reid’s schematic mastery gives Kansas City an advantage in game planning, particularly against a Las Vegas team that still hasn’t found its defensive identity.

Betting Trends The Chiefs are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games against the Raiders.

The Raiders have gone under the total in three of their last four road games.

Kansas City has covered four straight divisional home games when favored by more than 10 points.

The under has hit in four of the past six matchups between these two teams at Arrowhead. Injury Report + Weather Raiders (key statuses to monitor): WR Jakobi Meyers (ankle) — limited during the week; monitor final participation.

LT Kolton Miller (knee) — questionable; his availability impacts pass protection significantly.

RB Zamir White (shoulder) — expected to play but could see reduced snaps. Chiefs (key statuses to monitor): TE Travis Kelce (ankle) — probable after limited practice early in the week.

CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) — questionable; his absence would affect slot coverage.

OL Joe Thuney (hand) — expected to play but could be on a snap count. Weather (Kansas City forecast):

Clear skies and temperatures in the upper 50s°F at kickoff. Minimal wind expected, which should favor the passing game and kicking stability.

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Raiders vs Chiefs Prediction Pick — Chiefs -13 Even with the divisional familiarity, this feels like a mismatch. Kansas City’s offense at home is operating at full rhythm, and the Raiders don’t have the defensive personnel to consistently pressure Mahomes or limit his targets underneath. Las Vegas has shown fight in spurts, but asking them to keep pace on the road for four quarters is too tall an order. Look for the Chiefs to jump out early, control the tempo with a balanced attack, and coast late behind a dominant defensive front that limits big plays. Score Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 13 💸 Lock best numbers late → Shop lines now

Responsible Gaming If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.