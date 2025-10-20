Texans vs Seahawks MNF Prediction: Preview, Odds & Injury Report

Game Day Information
Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
Kickoff: 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT
Location: Lumen Field — Seattle, WA
TV: ESPN
Texans vs Seahawks Betting Odds & Public Betting
Spread: Texans +3.5 / Seahawks -3.5
Moneyline: Texans +150 / Seahawks -182
Total (O/U): 41.0
Key Notes & Storylines
Texans’ Offensive Balance: Houston has shown a balanced offensive attack, with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way. The team’s ability to mix the run and pass effectively keeps defenses on their toes.
Seahawks’ Defensive Injuries: Seattle is dealing with injuries in their secondary, including cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, both of whom missed last week’s game and are questionable for Week 7. This could lead to vulnerabilities in their pass defense.
Texans’ Defensive Improvements: Houston’s defense has been improving, with key players stepping up to make impactful plays. Their ability to contain Seattle’s offense will be crucial in keeping the game close.
Seahawks’ Offensive Consistency: While Seattle boasts a strong offense, their recent performances have been inconsistent. The Texans’ defense could exploit these inconsistencies to keep the game within reach.
Betting Trends
Texans’ Road Performance: Houston has covered the spread in 4 of their last 6 road games.
Seahawks’ Home Games: Seattle has failed to cover the spread in 3 of their last 5 home games.
Close Games: In games decided by 3 points or fewer, the Texans have a strong record against the spread.
Injury Report + Weather
Texans (monitor):
WR Nico Collins: Questionable — ankle
CB Derek Stingley Jr.: Probable — knee
-
-
S Julian Love: Questionable — hamstring
Expect overcast skies with temperatures around 55°F, light winds under 10 mph. Conditions are favorable for football, with no significant weather concerns.
Texans vs Seahawks Prediction
Pick: Texans +3.5
Why:
Injury Impact: Seattle’s secondary injuries could lead to defensive lapses, allowing Houston’s offense to capitalize.
Texans’ Resilience: Houston has shown the ability to stay competitive in games, especially on the road.
Seahawks’ Inconsistencies: Seattle’s recent offensive inconsistencies could hinder their ability to cover the spread.
Close Game Potential: Given the matchup, this game is likely to be decided by a field goal or less, favoring the Texans to cover.
Score Projection: Seahawks 24 — Texans 21 → Texans cover +3.5
Final Notes & Betting Plan
Stake: Place a standard unit bet on Texans +3.5.
Timing: Monitor injury reports leading up to the game. If key Seahawks players are ruled out, consider increasing your wager.
Hedge: For lower variance, consider a small bet on Texans +3.5 Moneyline.
Gameday Checks: Confirm active/inactive designations, injury tags, and weather before finalizing your ticket.
