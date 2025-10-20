Texans vs Seahawks MNF Prediction: Preview, Odds & Injury Report

Texans’ Offensive Balance: Houston has shown a balanced offensive attack, with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way. The team’s ability to mix the run and pass effectively keeps defenses on their toes.

Seahawks’ Defensive Injuries: Seattle is dealing with injuries in their secondary, including cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, both of whom missed last week’s game and are questionable for Week 7. This could lead to vulnerabilities in their pass defense.

Texans’ Defensive Improvements: Houston’s defense has been improving, with key players stepping up to make impactful plays. Their ability to contain Seattle’s offense will be crucial in keeping the game close.