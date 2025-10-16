NFL Public Betting Week 7: Handle & Ticket Splits Snapshot

NFL public betting Week 7 comes with a big caveat: broad ticket consensus hasn’t translated to consistent covers this season. Through six weeks, teams attracting 60%+ of tickets have posted poor ATS results, underscoring why we separate price-moving splits from noise before kickoff.

This snapshot prioritizes bets vs money differentials, movement around key numbers (3/7), prime-time liquidity effects, and verifiable context (injuries/weather) that historically changes limits and opinions. For deeper context, see our NFL public betting guide, how to shop lines, and the basics of closing line value. This is your baseline for NFL public betting Week 7 before limits peak.