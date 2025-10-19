Saints vs Bears: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 3:27 pm by Anthony Rome

Saints vs Bears in Week 7 brings a classic midseason test: New Orleans travels to Soldier Field with an offense that’s struggled for consistency, while Chicago’s rebuilt roster and young quarterback are trending up. This matchup is all about who controls turnover margin and third-down efficiency — tiny edges decide tight divisional games, and that’s where the betting value lives. Read on for the verified game details, consolidated betting block, key notes, last-three meetings, one confident pick and a crisp final score projection.

Kickoff: 12:00 PM CT / 1:00 PM ET

Location: Soldier Field — Chicago, IL

Saints vs Bears Betting Odds & Public Betting Spread: Saints +5.5 / Bears -5.5

Moneyline: Saints +220 / Bears -270

Total (O/U): 47.0 Place your wager at Bovada.lv

Key Notes & Storylines Saints’ offensive struggles: New Orleans has had trouble sustaining drives and converting third downs this season. Their ceiling hinges on explosive plays from the perimeter — when those don’t show up, long sustained drives are rare.

Bears’ upward momentum: Chicago has shown improved cohesion on both sides of the ball; their defensive staff is aggressive and looks capable of creating pressure and forcing short-field opportunities.

Quarterback matchup: The visitor’s QB has been inconsistent; Chicago’s young signal-caller has improved in recent weeks. Pressure and clean pockets will determine which offense gets comfortable.

Turnover & field position: This is the X-factor — the team that wins the turnover battle and wins the field-position game will dictate tempo and have the better chance to cover the spread.

Weather & home crowd: Soldier Field’s environment favors the home side in close games, and wind/temperature in mid-October can become a factor for the kicking game and deep passing.

Public market context: The number sits as a mid-single-digit home favorite — watch how early money flows. If public bets pile on Chicago, value can open up on the Saints later in the week.

Betting Trends

The Saints are 2-6 ATS in their last eight road games.

Chicago is 5-1 ATS in its past six games at Soldier Field.

The under has hit in five of the last seven matchups between these teams.

The Bears have covered three straight when favored by more than a field goal.

New Orleans is 1-4 ATS following a straight-up loss this season.

These patterns lean toward a confident Bears performance in front of their home crowd.

Injury Report + Weather Saints: RB Alvin Kamara — Questionable (ankle)

LT Trevor Penning — Out (knee)

DE Cameron Jordan — Questionable (shoulder) Bears: WR Darnell Mooney — Probable (hamstring)

CB Jaylon Johnson — Questionable (groin)

LB Tremaine Edmunds — Out (concussion) Weather Outlook:

Forecast calls for 54°F with 13 mph winds and light clouds in Chicago. Crosswinds at Soldier Field could limit deep passing and kicking accuracy — slight advantage to the home defense and running team.

Saints vs Bears Prediction This is a spot where Chicago’s balance and defensive pressure should make the difference. Expect the Bears’ front seven to collapse the pocket and force New Orleans into uncomfortable third-and-longs. On offense, Chicago’s improved efficiency under center and consistent ground game should control tempo and time of possession. The Saints can hang early, but over four quarters, the Bears’ energy at home should prove decisive. The line feels short for the gap in stability and depth. Score Prediction: Bears 27, Saints 17 Pick: Bears -5.5

