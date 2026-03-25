2026 Houston Open Preview & Betting Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the 2026 Houston Open, and this is always one of the most unique betting opportunities of the season. With the Masters just around the corner, many elite players skip this event or treat it as a tune-up — which creates a softer field and opens the door for mid-tier contenders and longshot value.
This year is no different. With several top names absent and even Scottie Scheffler withdrawing, the board is wide open, making this a prime tournament to attack outright markets and placement bets
Course Breakdown: Memorial Park Golf Course
- Par: 70
- Yardage: ~7,430 yards
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Designer: Tom Doak renovation
Memorial Park is not your typical birdie-fest.
Key Course Characteristics:
- Long par 70 → emphasizes ball striking over putting
- Wide fairways, but penal rough
- Large, firm greens
- Strong correlation with major-style setups
Key Stats That Matter:
- Strokes Gained: Approach (MOST important)
- Proximity from 175–225+ yards
- Bogey avoidance
- Around-the-green play
This is a second-shot golf course. If a player is dialed in with their irons, they can separate quickly.
Field & Betting Landscape
Because of the Masters proximity, this field lacks elite depth — which is critical for betting.
Top of the Board (Approximate Odds)
- Min Woo Lee (~13/1) – Defending champion and current favorite
- Chris Gotterup (~20/1–22/1) – Breakout season player
- Jake Knapp (~25/1–27/1) – Trending with strong putting form
- Brooks Koepka (~20/1 range) – Always dangerous in tougher setups
The key takeaway:
This is NOT a top-heavy event — meaning betting favorites is far less appealing than usual.
Key Players to Watch
Min Woo Lee
- Defending champion with strong early-2026 form
- Has improved approach play and consistency
- Aggressive style fits this course when controlled
Chris Gotterup
- Already multiple wins in 2026
- Elite ball striker (top-tier SG: Approach)
- Perfect statistical fit for Memorial Park
Jake Knapp
- One of the best putters on Tour recently
- Long off the tee + improving irons
- High upside in weaker field
Tony Finau (Sleeper)
- Winner here in 2022
- Runner-up in 2024
- Proven course history is a major edge
Betting Strategy This Week
This is a “value-heavy” betting event:
- Avoid short favorites (low edge in weak field)
- Target mid-range odds (20/1–60/1)
- Sprinkle longshots (60/1+)
- Prioritize course history + approach play
Because the field is weak, variance increases — meaning longshots have a MUCH better chance than usual.
Best Bets (Outrights & Value Picks)
Chris Gotterup (+2200 range)
This is the best overall play on the board.
- Elite iron play (key stat this week)
- Winning form already in 2026
- Strong all-around profile with no glaring weakness
He checks every box for this course.
Jake Knapp (+2700 range)
Knapp is trending toward a win.
- Red-hot putter (can spike for a win)
- Strong driving distance advantage
- Consistent top finishes this season
In a weaker field, his upside is massive.
Tony Finau (60/1+)
This is the best value bet.
- Elite course history (win + runner-up)
- Trending form with multiple top-20s
- Proven ability to win on this track
At this number, the value is simply too good to ignore.
Longshot: Sungjae Im (80/1 range)
- Coming off a T4 finish recently
- Historically elite ball striker
- High ceiling compared to odds
A classic buy-low candidate.
Final Prediction
Chris Gotterup wins the 2026 Houston Open
He’s the perfect combination of:
- Elite approach play
- Strong current form
- Confidence from recent wins
In a weak field on a ball-striker’s course, that profile is exactly what you want.