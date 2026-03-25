2026 Houston Open Preview & Betting Picks

The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the 2026 Houston Open, and this is always one of the most unique betting opportunities of the season. With the Masters just around the corner, many elite players skip this event or treat it as a tune-up — which creates a softer field and opens the door for mid-tier contenders and longshot value.

This year is no different. With several top names absent and even Scottie Scheffler withdrawing, the board is wide open, making this a prime tournament to attack outright markets and placement bets

Course Breakdown: Memorial Park Golf Course

Par: 70

70 Yardage: ~7,430 yards

~7,430 yards Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Designer: Tom Doak renovation

Memorial Park is not your typical birdie-fest.

Key Course Characteristics:

Long par 70 → emphasizes ball striking over putting

→ emphasizes ball striking over putting Wide fairways, but penal rough

Large, firm greens

Strong correlation with major-style setups

Key Stats That Matter:

Strokes Gained: Approach (MOST important)

Proximity from 175–225+ yards

Bogey avoidance

Around-the-green play

This is a second-shot golf course. If a player is dialed in with their irons, they can separate quickly.

Field & Betting Landscape

Because of the Masters proximity, this field lacks elite depth — which is critical for betting.

Top of the Board (Approximate Odds)

Min Woo Lee (~13/1) – Defending champion and current favorite

– Defending champion and current favorite Chris Gotterup (~20/1–22/1) – Breakout season player

– Breakout season player Jake Knapp (~25/1–27/1) – Trending with strong putting form

– Trending with strong putting form Brooks Koepka (~20/1 range) – Always dangerous in tougher setups

The key takeaway:

This is NOT a top-heavy event — meaning betting favorites is far less appealing than usual.

Key Players to Watch

Min Woo Lee

Defending champion with strong early-2026 form

Has improved approach play and consistency

Aggressive style fits this course when controlled

Chris Gotterup

Already multiple wins in 2026

Elite ball striker (top-tier SG: Approach)

Perfect statistical fit for Memorial Park

Jake Knapp

One of the best putters on Tour recently

Long off the tee + improving irons

High upside in weaker field

Tony Finau (Sleeper)

Winner here in 2022

Runner-up in 2024

Proven course history is a major edge

Betting Strategy This Week

This is a “value-heavy” betting event:

Avoid short favorites (low edge in weak field)

Target mid-range odds (20/1–60/1)

Sprinkle longshots (60/1+)

Prioritize course history + approach play

Because the field is weak, variance increases — meaning longshots have a MUCH better chance than usual.

Best Bets (Outrights & Value Picks)

Chris Gotterup (+2200 range)

This is the best overall play on the board.

Elite iron play (key stat this week)

Winning form already in 2026

Strong all-around profile with no glaring weakness

He checks every box for this course.

Jake Knapp (+2700 range)

Knapp is trending toward a win.

Red-hot putter (can spike for a win)

Strong driving distance advantage

Consistent top finishes this season

In a weaker field, his upside is massive.

Tony Finau (60/1+)

This is the best value bet.

Elite course history (win + runner-up)

Trending form with multiple top-20s

Proven ability to win on this track

At this number, the value is simply too good to ignore.

Longshot: Sungjae Im (80/1 range)

Coming off a T4 finish recently

Historically elite ball striker

High ceiling compared to odds

A classic buy-low candidate.

Final Prediction

Chris Gotterup wins the 2026 Houston Open

He’s the perfect combination of:

Elite approach play

Strong current form

Confidence from recent wins

In a weak field on a ball-striker’s course, that profile is exactly what you want.