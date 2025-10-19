Commanders vs Cowboys: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Offensive firepower on both sides: The Cowboys’ passing game is elite and capable of multiple big scoring drives. Washington’s offense under Jayden Daniels has shown explosiveness, especially when protected and in rhythm. The matchup supports shootout potential.

Defensive leaks & matchup splits: Dallas’ defense has struggled with giving up chunk plays and big explosive throws. The Commanders’ secondary has shown vulnerability on deep crossing routes — that invites back-shoulder throws and over-the-top shots in a fast game.

Turnovers & short fields: When both offenses are clicking, turnovers often define the margins. A pick or fumble in the red zone will likely convert to quick scoring, pushing the total upward.

Game script momentum: If either team jumps out with a multi-score lead, the trailing side will likely open things up, encouraging more pass attempts — that upside inflates totals late.