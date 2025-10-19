Bucs vs Lions MNF Best Bets: Will Detroit Cover Point Spread?

Pick: Lions -5.5

Why:

Home consistency vs road volatility: Detroit has been more consistent at home than Tampa has on the road; the environment, tempo control and offensive balance week in and week out gives Detroit an edge in close spreads.

Mismatch in secondary: With Tampa’s coverage uncertainties and Detroit’s deep and intermediate threats, the Lions are positioned to hit several big plays that shift momentum and force Tampa into catch-up mode.

Attritional offense: Detroit can grind long drives, making Tampa’s defense uncomfortable. Even when Tampa matches plays, Detroit’s clock advantage and ability to convert in third-downs gives them the margin to separate late.