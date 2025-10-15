Rams vs Jaguars: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 2:48 pm by Anthony Rome
Game Day Information
-
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
-
Kickoff: 9:30 AM ET (2:30 PM local time)
-
Location: Wembley Stadium — London, England
-
TV: NFL Network
Rams vs Jaguars Betting Odds & Public Betting
-
Spread: Rams -3 / Jaguars +3
-
Moneyline: Rams -155 / Jaguars +135
-
Total (O/U): 45
Place your wager at Bovada.lv
Track public betting splits on the NFL Public Betting Chart
💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now
Key Notes & Storylines
-
Rams’ Consistency Abroad: Sean McVay’s teams are historically well-prepared for international games. Their ability to script early drives gives them a strong start, even with the time-zone challenge.
-
Jaguars’ London Comfort: Jacksonville has played more games in London than any other franchise. They’re comfortable with the travel routine and often draw strong local support at Wembley.
-
Offensive Balance: The Rams’ passing efficiency with Matthew Stafford remains steady, but the Jaguars’ ground game could keep this one close by controlling possession.
-
Defensive Contrast: Los Angeles thrives on pressure up front, while Jacksonville’s secondary is opportunistic but inconsistent. Expect at least one game-altering turnover.
-
Neutral Site Variables: London games tend to favor the team that adjusts quickest to the early kickoff and field conditions — both coaching staffs will emphasize hydration, tempo, and rhythm in the first quarter.
Injury Reports
-
Rams: WR Puka Nacua (ankle) has been limited in practice but is expected to play. LT Joe Noteboom (shoulder) is questionable.
-
Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) and CB Tyson Campbell (groin) are both day-to-day. TE Evan Engram (knee) is expected to be active barring setbacks.
Injury updates could shift the line slightly depending on Saturday’s final practice reports. Bettors should monitor both offenses for last-minute availability before kickoff.
Weather
London’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 61°F with light winds. Field conditions at Wembley are expected to be dry and fast, which should favor passing attacks and special teams efficiency. No weather-related disruptions are expected to influence the total.
Be first to key line moves & community consensus.
Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email.
Betting Trends
-
The Rams are 6-2 ATS in their last eight international games.
-
The Jaguars are 5-3 ATS in their last eight London appearances.
-
The under has hit in four of the last six Rams games played on a neutral field.
-
Jacksonville has covered four straight spreads when listed as an underdog of three points or more.
-
The favorite is 7-3 ATS in the last ten meetings between these two teams.
This Rams vs Jaguars matchup features two well-coached teams, but the Rams’ offensive discipline and pressure defense give them the sharper edge in a neutral-site game. Jacksonville should compete early, but Los Angeles’ ability to finish drives and limit mistakes will tilt the balance. Expect Stafford and Cooper Kupp to connect often against the Jaguars’ secondary.
Score Prediction: Rams 24, Jaguars 20
Pick: Rams -3
💸 Lock best numbers late → Shop lines now
Responsible Gaming
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit NCPGambling.org. Set limits and play responsibly.
Affiliate Disclosure
Some links on this page are affiliate links. We may earn a commission if you sign up through our partners at no additional cost to you.