Rams vs Jaguars: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Rams vs Jaguars heads to Wembley Stadium for a highly anticipated Week 7 international clash between two playoff hopefuls. The Rams bring their polished offensive structure and a defense built on speed, while the Jaguars arrive with one of the league’s most balanced attacks. With travel, tempo, and discipline all factoring heavily into London games, bettors should expect a tight matchup with hidden value in the spread.

Place your wager at Bovada.lv Track public betting splits on the NFL Public Betting Chart

💸 Compare live numbers before you bet → Shop lines now

Neutral Site Variables: London games tend to favor the team that adjusts quickest to the early kickoff and field conditions — both coaching staffs will emphasize hydration, tempo, and rhythm in the first quarter.

Defensive Contrast: Los Angeles thrives on pressure up front, while Jacksonville’s secondary is opportunistic but inconsistent. Expect at least one game-altering turnover.

Offensive Balance: The Rams’ passing efficiency with Matthew Stafford remains steady, but the Jaguars’ ground game could keep this one close by controlling possession.

Jaguars’ London Comfort: Jacksonville has played more games in London than any other franchise. They’re comfortable with the travel routine and often draw strong local support at Wembley.

Rams’ Consistency Abroad: Sean McVay’s teams are historically well-prepared for international games. Their ability to script early drives gives them a strong start, even with the time-zone challenge.

Injury Reports

Rams: WR Puka Nacua (ankle) has been limited in practice but is expected to play. LT Joe Noteboom (shoulder) is questionable.

Jaguars: RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) and CB Tyson Campbell (groin) are both day-to-day. TE Evan Engram (knee) is expected to be active barring setbacks.

Injury updates could shift the line slightly depending on Saturday’s final practice reports. Bettors should monitor both offenses for last-minute availability before kickoff.

Weather

London’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 61°F with light winds. Field conditions at Wembley are expected to be dry and fast, which should favor passing attacks and special teams efficiency. No weather-related disruptions are expected to influence the total.