Colts vs Chargers: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Chargers at home this season: 2-1 ATS at SoFi — the Bolts have covered most home spreads and produced consistent offensive output in front of the home crowd.

Chargers totals: 2 of L.A.’s last 3 home games have finished Over the number, driven by early scoring bursts and late garbage-time points.

Colts on the road: Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games — they travel well in spurts but have failed to cover multiple recent spreads away from Lucas Oil.

When Chargers are favorites by 1–3 points at home: The Bolts have covered 70% of those games over the past two seasons — small favorite at SoFi is a historically friendly spot.