Packers vs Cardinals: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Game Day Information
Date: Sunday, October 19, 2025
Kickoff: 4:05 PM ET / 1:05 PM PT
Location: State Farm Stadium — Glendale, AZ
TV: FOX
Packers vs Cardinals Betting Odds & Public Betting
Spread: Packers -6.5 / Cardinals +6.5
Moneyline: Packers favored
Total (O/U): 44.5
Key Notes & Storylines
Mutual passing upside: Green Bay’s aerial attack is lethal on intermediate and deep throws; Arizona’s offense thrives when pressured to respond — this matchup invites fast drives and big plays.
Defensive challenges: The Packers’ secondary has allowed chunk yardage in recent games, and the Cardinals’ pass defense has been inconsistent, especially on crossers and out routes — favorable for both QBs.
Pace & tempo: The Cardinals often push tempo, speeding the game’s pace. If Arizona dictacts tempo early, Green Bay’s offense may keep up with multiple scoring drives.
Turnovers and short fields: Both teams have benefitted from opponent miscues recently. A couple of short fields or defensive scores easily inflate totals in a game like this.
Betting Trends
In Green Bay’s past 5 road games, 4 games have gone Over, especially when the opponent is pass-heavy.
-
Arizona’s home games have produced Overs in 6 of the last 8 when the Cardinals dot their vertical routes early.
When a team is a 6+ favorite in a high-offense division game, the Over has cashed in 75% of such matchups over the last two seasons.
Injury Report + Weather
Packers (monitor):
WR Christian Watson — hamstring limited in midweek practices; if downgraded, deep threat dynamics change.
OL Jon Runyan Jr. — shoulder game-time decision; his availability matters for pass protection.
Cardinals (monitor):
-
WR Michael Wilson — ankle limited; his route running affects red-zone options.
CB Marco Wilson — groin concern; if inactive, Green Bay’s receivers see softer matchups on the boundary.
Weather (Glendale forecast):
Expect clear skies and temperatures around 85°F, minimal wind. Conditions are ideal for passing games — weather should not suppress scoring in any way.
Packers vs Cardinals Prediction
Play: Over 44.5
Why:
Ceiling is higher than the number suggests: When both teams’ passing games click and defenses yield chunk plays, the total climbs much faster than the implied 44.5 threshold.
-
-
-
-
Score Projection: Packers 31 — Cardinals 24 → Total: 55 (Over 44.5)
Final Notes & Betting Plan
Stake: Take Over 44.5 as a core play (standard bet).
Timing: Take the Over early — if Watson or Wilson are downgraded, revisit size but still trust the play concept.
Hedge (optional): If you prefer less variance, consider a small alternate Over at 41.5 or 42.5 as backup.
Gameday checks: Confirm active/inactive lists, injuries, and the scoreboard flow before betting — a low-scoring first half could wipe out the Over if the market closes late.
