Packers vs Cardinals: Odds, Picks & Best Bets

Packers vs Cardinals in Week 7 sets the stage for a shootout in Scottsdale. Green Bay brings a high-powered passing attack with deep threats, while Arizona counters with a passer-friendly offense and aggressive tempo. The 44.5 total suggests modest scoring, but given both teams’ tendencies and matchup dynamics, I’m confident Over 44.5 is the edge. Below is the full play: game info, trends, injuries, reasoning and projection.