Penguins vs Maple Leafs Picks: Toronto Edge at Home

TORONTO, ON — The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins in a Monday showcase with both sides looking to steady form after uneven road swings. The Maple Leafs vs Penguins pick centers on Toronto’s top-six tilt and special-teams edge at Scotiabank Arena, where the Leafs’ rush game has generated early odd-man looks and extended OZ time.

Penguins vs Maple Leafs Odds (Nov. 3)

Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 3 — 7:30 p.m. ET • Venue: Scotiabank Arena — Toronto, ON

Moneyline: Penguins +142 / Maple Leafs −168

Puck Line: Penguins +1.5 (−168) / Maple Leafs −1.5 (+142)

Total: Over 6.5 (−110) / Under 6.5 (−110)

Maple Leafs vs Penguins — Matchup Breakdown

Toronto’s top line has carried the shot quality share at five-on-five, and the Leafs’ entries have been cleaner than Pittsburgh’s, especially against neutral-zone traps. The Penguins still flash surge scoring around Crosby’s line, but their defensive slot coverage has leaked second chances. In special teams, Toronto’s PP1 movement creates one-touch looks from the circles; Pittsburgh’s PK has been fine, not elite, and can get stretched east-west.

Goaltending variance hangs over both rooms; Toronto mitigates it by limiting lateral seam passes while pushing pace the other way. If the Leafs avoid penalty trouble, their top-six depth plus home last change should tilt matchups.

Betting Trends & Market Notes

Leafs’ home totals frequently open 6.5 and take early Over nibbles; late resistance often brings buy-back near post time.

Pittsburgh has struggled protecting one-goal leads on the road — third-period xGA spikes in high-event games.

Toronto’s top pair has driven controlled exits the last week, cutting down on DZ turnovers that fueled opponent rush goals earlier.

Maple Leafs vs Penguins Prediction & Expert Pick

Maple Leaf vs Penguins Pick: Maple Leafs −168 (Moneyline). Home ice plus special-teams tilt and top-six finishing give Toronto the cleaner path.

Secondary lean: Over 6.5 (−110) if you like a pace game — both teams can trade chances off the rush.

