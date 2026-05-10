NBA Playoff Predictions May 10: Can New York sweep Philly?

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Sunday has 2 games on the NBA slate for a Mother's Day edition of the NBA Playoffs. It's a pair of Game 4's in the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs and stave off elimination against the New York Knicks? Can the Timberwolves hang tough and cover as underdogs at home in Game 4 against the Spurs?

I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 10 article.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1

KNICKS VS 76ERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where XFINITY MOBILE ARENA, PHILADELPHIA, PA When SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 3:30 PM ET TV ABC

KNICKS VS 76ERS ODDS Spread Moneyline Total KNICKS -1.5 (-105) -125 U 213.0 (-110) 76ERS 1.5 (-115) +105 O 213.0 (-110)

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KNICKS VS 76ERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? KNICKS 58% 42% 76ERS

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Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, New York leads the series 3-0

The Knicks are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against the 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. New York should earn the win and cover by relying on relentless rebounding and suffocating defense.

The Knickerbockers consistently thrive in these spots, boasting a 35-25 ATS record after a win and sitting at 39-34 ATS as a favorite this season. Their Eastern Conference dominance is clear, going 35-26 ATS in conference games and a stellar 15-5 ATS in division games this year.

Riding a wave of sharp play, the Knicks are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Expect New York's physical style to wear down Philadelphia on both ends and secure the win, cover, and series sweep.

Pick: New York Knicks -1.5

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN When SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 7:30 PM ET TV NBC AND PEACOCK

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES ODDS Spread Moneyline Total SPURS -4.5 (-107) -185 U 218.0 (-110) TIMBERWOLVES 4.5 (-112) +160 O 218.0 (-110)

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? SPURS 57% 43% TIMBERWOLVES

Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, San Antonio leads the series 2-1

The Timberwolves are positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday night. Minnesota should bounce back with their signature tenacious defense.

The Wolves thrive when seeking redemption, holding a solid 19-17 ATS record after a loss in 2025-26. Their postseason mettle is evident with a 5-4 ATS mark in playoff games this year, and they carry strong recent momentum, sitting at 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Furthermore, Minnesota matches up extremely well with San Antonio, going 6-3 straight up and 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against the Spurs. Expect the Timberwolves to defend their home court fiercely, keeping the game tight and securing the hard-fought Game 4 cover.

Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5

Today's NBA Playoff Predictions

New York Knicks -1.5 Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5