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NBA Playoff Predictions May 10: Can New York sweep Philly?

byAlex Becker
May 10, 2026
nba predictions nba predictions
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Sunday has 2 games on the NBA slate for a Mother's Day edition of the NBA Playoffs. It's a pair of Game 4's in the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs and stave off elimination against the New York Knicks? Can the Timberwolves hang tough and cover as underdogs at home in Game 4 against the Spurs?

I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 10 article.

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1

KNICKS VS 76ERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH

WhereXFINITY MOBILE ARENA, PHILADELPHIA, PA
WhenSUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 3:30 PM ET
TVABC

KNICKS VS 76ERS ODDS

SpreadMoneylineTotal
KNICKS-1.5 (-105)-125U 213.0 (-110)
76ERS1.5 (-115)+105O 213.0 (-110)

Odds change, get the latest NBA Odds - Futures - Props

KNICKS VS 76ERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?

KNICKS58%42%76ERS

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Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, New York leads the series 3-0

The Knicks are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against the 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. New York should earn the win and cover by relying on relentless rebounding and suffocating defense.

The Knickerbockers consistently thrive in these spots, boasting a 35-25 ATS record after a win and sitting at 39-34 ATS as a favorite this season. Their Eastern Conference dominance is clear, going 35-26 ATS in conference games and a stellar 15-5 ATS in division games this year.

Riding a wave of sharp play, the Knicks are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Expect New York's physical style to wear down Philadelphia on both ends and secure the win, cover, and series sweep.

Pick: New York Knicks -1.5

NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH

WhereTARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WhenSUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 7:30 PM ET
TVNBC AND PEACOCK

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES ODDS

SpreadMoneylineTotal
SPURS-4.5 (-107)-185U 218.0 (-110)
TIMBERWOLVES4.5 (-112)+160O 218.0 (-110)

SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?

SPURS57%43%TIMBERWOLVES

Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, San Antonio leads the series 2-1

The Timberwolves are positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday night. Minnesota should bounce back with their signature tenacious defense.

The Wolves thrive when seeking redemption, holding a solid 19-17 ATS record after a loss in 2025-26. Their postseason mettle is evident with a 5-4 ATS mark in playoff games this year, and they carry strong recent momentum, sitting at 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Furthermore, Minnesota matches up extremely well with San Antonio, going 6-3 straight up and 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against the Spurs. Expect the Timberwolves to defend their home court fiercely, keeping the game tight and securing the hard-fought Game 4 cover.

Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5

Today's NBA Playoff Predictions

  1. New York Knicks -1.5
  2. Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5
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byAlex Becker
Updated