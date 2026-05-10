NBA Playoff Predictions May 10: Can New York sweep Philly?

Sunday has 2 games on the NBA slate for a Mother's Day edition of the NBA Playoffs. It's a pair of Game 4's in the Eastern and Western Conference semifinals.
Can the Philadelphia 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs and stave off elimination against the New York Knicks? Can the Timberwolves hang tough and cover as underdogs at home in Game 4 against the Spurs?
I'll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our NBA Playoff Predictions May 10 article.
NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 1
KNICKS VS 76ERS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH
|Where
|XFINITY MOBILE ARENA, PHILADELPHIA, PA
|When
|SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 3:30 PM ET
|TV
|ABC
KNICKS VS 76ERS ODDS
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|KNICKS
|-1.5 (-105)
|-125
|U 213.0 (-110)
|76ERS
|1.5 (-115)
|+105
|O 213.0 (-110)
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KNICKS VS 76ERS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?
|KNICKS
|58%
|42%
|76ERS
See the latest NBA Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!
Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, New York leads the series 3-0
The Knicks are primed to cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against the 76ers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. New York should earn the win and cover by relying on relentless rebounding and suffocating defense.
The Knickerbockers consistently thrive in these spots, boasting a 35-25 ATS record after a win and sitting at 39-34 ATS as a favorite this season. Their Eastern Conference dominance is clear, going 35-26 ATS in conference games and a stellar 15-5 ATS in division games this year.
Riding a wave of sharp play, the Knicks are 6-0 straight up and 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall. Expect New York's physical style to wear down Philadelphia on both ends and secure the win, cover, and series sweep.
Pick: New York Knicks -1.5
NBA Playoffs Prediction Game 2
SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH
|Where
|TARGET CENTER, MINNEAPOLIS, MN
|When
|SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 7:30 PM ET
|TV
|NBC AND PEACOCK
SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES ODDS
|Spread
|Moneyline
|Total
|SPURS
|-4.5 (-107)
|-185
|U 218.0 (-110)
|TIMBERWOLVES
|4.5 (-112)
|+160
|O 218.0 (-110)
SPURS VS TIMBERWOLVES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING?
|SPURS
|57%
|43%
|TIMBERWOLVES
Western Conference Semifinals Game 4 Prediction, San Antonio leads the series 2-1
The Timberwolves are positioned to cover the 4.5-point spread as home underdogs against the Spurs in Game 4 on Sunday night. Minnesota should bounce back with their signature tenacious defense.
The Wolves thrive when seeking redemption, holding a solid 19-17 ATS record after a loss in 2025-26. Their postseason mettle is evident with a 5-4 ATS mark in playoff games this year, and they carry strong recent momentum, sitting at 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall.
Furthermore, Minnesota matches up extremely well with San Antonio, going 6-3 straight up and 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games against the Spurs. Expect the Timberwolves to defend their home court fiercely, keeping the game tight and securing the hard-fought Game 4 cover.
Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5
Today's NBA Playoff Predictions
- New York Knicks -1.5
- Minnesota Timberwolves +4.5