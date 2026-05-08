NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Golden Knights vs. Ducks Series stay low-scoring?

Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at Bovada We may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Bet NHL Now →

The Golden Knights vs. Ducks Game 3 matchup centers around what has quickly become one of the most competitive second-round playoff series in the NHL. After Anaheim responded with a strong 3-1 win in Game 2 to even the series, the matchup now shifts to California with momentum suddenly favoring the Ducks. While both teams possess explosive offensive talent, this series has increasingly taken on a tighter playoff style, making the under 6.5 goals an appealing betting option Friday night.

Anaheim’s defensive intensity was the biggest difference in Game 2. The Ducks limited Vegas’ transition opportunities, protected the middle of the ice, and forced the Golden Knights into lower-quality scoring chances throughout the night. That formula is likely to continue in Game 3 as both teams recognize the importance of avoiding costly mistakes.

With the series now essentially reduced to a best-of-five, expect another physical and disciplined playoff battle.

Golden Knights vs. Sabres DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Honda Center, Anaheim, CA When Friday, May 8, 2026, 9:30 p.m. ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Vegas enters Game 3 as a slight road favorite around -111 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is close behind at approximately -108. The total opened at 6 goals, but the under 6.5 offers stronger value considering how this series is trending defensively.

Both teams averaged 3.7 goals per game over their last 10 contests entering this matchup, but playoff hockey often becomes significantly tighter as a series progresses. Game 2 showed exactly that, with Anaheim slowing the pace and limiting Vegas’ high-danger opportunities in a 3-1 victory.

The Golden Knights have also been excellent defensively lately, allowing just 2.4 goals per game over their past 10 outings. Meanwhile, Anaheim’s defense has elevated its physical play considerably during the postseason.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Golden Knights 1.5 (-260) -112 U 6.5 (-122) Ducks -1.5 (+190) -108 O 6.5 (+102)

Odds change, get the latest NHL Odds - Futures - Props

Key Notes & Storylines

The biggest adjustment in this series has been Anaheim’s ability to pressure Vegas’ puck carriers through the neutral zone. After allowing too many clean entries in Game 1, the Ducks tightened their structure and forced the Golden Knights into dump-and-chase hockey in Game 2.

Cutter Gauthier continues to be Anaheim’s offensive catalyst after a breakout season with 41 goals. Troy Terry has also been productive recently and remains one of the Ducks’ most dangerous playmakers entering Game 3.

For Vegas, Jack Eichel continues to drive the offense even when he isn’t scoring. His ability to create chances and control possession remains critical for the Golden Knights, while Mitchell Marner’s playmaking gives Vegas another dangerous weapon on the power play.

However, both coaching staffs are likely to prioritize defensive structure over offensive aggression in Game 3. With the series tied and home ice now shifting to Anaheim, neither team wants to give away momentum through defensive breakdowns.

Goaltending also becomes increasingly important at this stage of the playoffs, and both teams received strong performances between the pipes in Game 2.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Golden Knights 39% 61% Ducks

See the latest NHL Public Betting Splits and make smarter wagers!

Injury Reports

Anaheim Ducks

Radko Gudas — Day-to-day (lower body)

Petr Mrazek — Out for season (lower body)

Vegas Golden Knights

Jeremy Lauzon — Out (undisclosed)

Betting Trends

The under has become increasingly attractive in this series as defensive intensity ramps up deeper into the playoffs.

Vegas has allowed only 2.4 goals per game over its last 10 contests, while Anaheim held the Golden Knights to just one goal in Game 2.

The Ducks are 43-13-4 this season when scoring at least three goals, which highlights how important defensive control becomes for opponents trying to beat Anaheim.

Both teams have also demonstrated the ability to adjust tactically between games, often leading to lower-scoring playoff matchups once familiarity builds within a series.

Golden Knights vs. Ducks Prediction

Game 3 feels like another tightly contested playoff battle where scoring chances will be harder to generate than they were earlier in the postseason. Anaheim proved in Game 2 that it can disrupt Vegas’ offensive rhythm, while the Golden Knights remain one of the more disciplined defensive teams still playing.

Both clubs understand the importance of avoiding mistakes with the series tied, and that usually leads to a more cautious pace early in games. Strong goaltending, tighter defensive coverage, and playoff-style physicality should keep scoring limited throughout the night.

This matchup has all the ingredients of another close, lower-scoring contest.

Prediction: Ducks 3, Golden Knights 2

Best Bet: Under 6.5 Goals