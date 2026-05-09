NHL Playoff Predictions: Will the over cash again in Aves vs. Wild?

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The Colorado Avalanche head to Minnesota with a commanding 2-0 series lead, but Game 3 has the potential to become the highest-scoring matchup of the series so far. Colorado’s explosive offense continues to overwhelm opponents, while the Wild are playing with urgency as they try to avoid falling into an impossible 3-0 hole. That combination creates a strong setup for bettors looking toward the total.

The Avalanche are one of the NHL’s most dangerous transition teams, led by Nathan MacKinnon and an offense that averaged 3.6 goals per game during the regular season. Minnesota has also shown it can contribute offensively, especially at home, and the Wild know they must push the pace aggressively to get back into this series. With both teams capable of scoring in bunches, the over 6.5 offers strong value Saturday night.

Avalanche vs. Wild DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Grand Casino Arena, Saint Paul, MN When Saturday, May 9, 2026, 9:00 p.m. ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Colorado enters Game 3 as a -129 road favorite, while Minnesota sits at +108. The total is set at 6.5 goals.

The offensive numbers strongly support a high-scoring outlook. Minnesota averaged 3.3 goals per game during the regular season and has scored 3.7 goals per contest over its last 10 games. Colorado has been even more dangerous offensively, scoring 298 goals on the season while averaging 3.5 goals over its last 10 outings.

The latest meeting ended in a 5-2 Avalanche victory, and the pace throughout this series has consistently favored offensive opportunities. Minnesota’s defensive injuries are also becoming increasingly important, particularly with Jonas Brodin sidelined and Zach Bogosian less than 100 percent.

Avalanche vs. Wild ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Avalanche -1.5 (+190) -130 U 6.5 (-130) Wild +1.5 (-230) +110 O 6.5 (+110)

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Key Notes & Storylines

Nathan MacKinnon continues to drive Colorado’s offense at an elite level after posting 53 goals and 74 assists during the regular season. The Avalanche attack creates matchup nightmares because of its speed through the neutral zone and ability to capitalize on transition chances.

Minnesota understands it cannot afford to sit back defensively in this game. The Wild are facing enormous pressure at home and should come out aggressively from the opening puck drop. That style increases the likelihood of odd-man rushes and special teams opportunities for both sides.

The Wild still possess plenty of offensive talent, especially with Matthew Boldy producing at a high level recently. Quinn Hughes has also been a major playmaker from the blue line, helping Minnesota generate offense consistently despite injury concerns.

Avalanche vs. Wild WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Avalanche 74% 26% Wild

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Injury Reports

Wild

Jonas Brodin — Out (lower body)

Joel Eriksson Ek — Out (lower body)

Zach Bogosian — Day-to-day (lower body)

Avalanche

Josh Manson — Day-to-day (upper body)

Joel Kiviranta — Out (undisclosed)

Betting Trends

The Wild are averaging 3.7 goals per game over their last 10 contests while allowing 3.3 goals per game during that same stretch. Minnesota’s recent games have consistently featured offensive chances at both ends of the ice.

Colorado has scored at least four goals in multiple playoff games already and continues to generate elite offensive production from its top line. The Avalanche have also been dominant in transition, which becomes especially dangerous against an aggressive opponent trying to erase a series deficit.

With Minnesota expected to push the tempo at home and Colorado fully capable of trading chances, this matchup lines up well for a high-scoring playoff game.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction

Minnesota’s desperation should create a much faster and more open game than we typically see in the postseason. The Wild simply cannot afford to play conservatively trailing 2-0 in the series, and that aggressive approach plays directly into Colorado’s strengths offensively.

The Avalanche have too much firepower to keep quiet for long, and Minnesota has enough offensive talent to contribute on home ice. Defensive injuries for the Wild only strengthen the case for goals piling up throughout the night.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Wild 3

Best Bet: Over 6.5