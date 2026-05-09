NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Hurricanes Sweep Flyers?

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The Carolina Hurricanes are one win away from punching their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, and Game 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers has all the makings of another tight, defensive playoff battle. The Hurricanes have completely controlled this series with disciplined hockey, elite goaltending, and relentless pressure in all three zones. Philadelphia now faces elimination on home ice, but offense has been hard to come by against Carolina’s suffocating defensive structure.

With the Flyers struggling to consistently generate scoring chances and the Hurricanes continuing to lean on their shutdown style, this matchup sets up perfectly for bettors targeting a lower-scoring contest. The focus for Game 4 is squarely on the total, and the under 5.5 stands out as the strongest value on the board.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA When Saturday, May 9, 2026, 6:00 p.m. ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Betting Odds & Public Betting

The Hurricanes enter Game 4 as -188 road favorites, while the Flyers are listed at +156. The total sits at 5.5 goals.

Carolina’s dominance in this series has largely come from defensive execution. The Hurricanes are allowing just 1.2 goals per game over their last 10 contests and have held Philadelphia to minimal high-danger opportunities throughout the series. Carolina also won the most recent meeting 4-1 and has dictated the pace with its structured forecheck and strong puck possession.

Philadelphia’s offensive numbers are also concerning for over bettors. The Flyers are averaging just 2.3 goals per game over their last 10 outings and now face a desperate elimination scenario where mistakes will be minimized early. Expect a playoff-style chess match with both teams emphasizing defensive responsibility.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Hurricanes -1.5 (+142) -192 U 5.5 (-170) Flyers +1.5 (-170) -124 O 5.5 (+142)

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Key Notes & Storylines

The Hurricanes continue to look like one of the most complete teams remaining in the postseason. Carolina has gone 9-0-1 over its last 10 games while consistently frustrating opposing offenses. Their penalty discipline has also been a major factor, posting a 29-6-3 record when committing fewer penalties than opponents.

Philadelphia’s biggest issue has been breaking through Carolina’s defensive layers. Travis Konecny remains the Flyers’ top offensive threat, but secondary scoring has largely disappeared in this matchup. Injuries have also hurt the Flyers’ depth, with Owen Tippett entering the game day-to-day and Noah Cates sidelined.

For Carolina, Nikolaj Ehlers has continued to produce offensively while the Hurricanes’ blue line and goaltending have controlled the series tempo. With a 3-0 lead, Carolina has no reason to open things up offensively unless necessary.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Hurricanes 87% 13% Flyers

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Injury Reports

Flyers

Owen Tippett — Day-to-day (undisclosed)

Noah Cates — Out (lower body)

Rodrigo Abols — Out (ankle)

Nikita Grebenkin — Out (upper body)

Hurricanes

No injuries listed

Betting Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed two goals or fewer in nine of their last 10 games. Carolina has also consistently slowed games down once playing with a lead, which has been a major factor in this series staying controlled defensively.

Philadelphia has struggled offensively against top defensive teams throughout the postseason, and elimination games often begin cautiously with tighter checking and fewer early scoring chances.

The under continues to carry value given Carolina’s defensive form and the Flyers’ offensive inconsistency.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers Prediction

Carolina’s defense and goaltending have completely taken over this series, and there is little evidence suggesting Game 4 suddenly turns into a high-scoring matchup. The Flyers are under enormous pressure facing elimination, but generating offense against this Hurricanes team has been extremely difficult.

Expect Carolina to continue dictating pace, controlling possession, and forcing Philadelphia into another frustrating night offensively. With playoff intensity elevated and both teams likely emphasizing defensive structure early, this matchup strongly favors a lower-scoring outcome.

Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1

Best Bet: Under 5.5