WNBA Predictions: Will Dream Cover Spread vs. Lynx?

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The WNBA season opens with an intriguing showdown between the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx, and this matchup immediately presents bettors with one of the stronger opening-night opportunities on the board. Atlanta enters the season with high expectations after a 30-win campaign last year, while Minnesota looks to defend its home court despite dealing with a major injury absence right out of the gate.

The biggest storyline entering this matchup is the status of Napheesa Collier, who has already been ruled out for Minnesota. Losing one of the league’s elite two-way stars dramatically changes the balance of this game and gives Atlanta a major edge offensively. With the Dream bringing back one of the WNBA’s more explosive scoring attacks, Atlanta looks positioned to control the pace and start the season with a statement road victory.

Dream vs. Lynx DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Target Center, Minneapolis, MN When Saturday, May 9, 2026, 8:00 p.m. ET TV N/A

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Atlanta enters the opener as a 4-point road favorite, while the total sits at 157.5.

The spread movement makes sense considering Minnesota’s injury situation. The Lynx were dominant at home last season with a 20-2 record, but Napheesa Collier’s absence removes their most consistent scorer, rebounder, and defensive anchor. That is an enormous loss against a Dream team that averaged 84.4 points per game last season.

Atlanta also proved it could win away from home, posting a strong 14-8 road record during the 2025 campaign. The Dream’s athleticism and transition offense create matchup problems, especially against a Minnesota lineup missing key frontcourt depth.

Dream vs. Lynx ODDS Spread Moneyline Total Dream -3.5 (-115) -163 U 157.5 (-110) Lynx +3.5 (-105) 163 O 157.5 (-105)

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Key Notes & Storylines

Atlanta’s offense remains the headline entering this season. The Dream consistently pushed tempo last year and ranked among the league’s better scoring teams. Their ability to attack downhill and create open perimeter looks should be a major advantage in this matchup.

Minnesota still has a strong supporting cast and one of the better home-court environments in the WNBA, but replacing Collier’s production is nearly impossible. Her absence impacts every phase of the game, particularly late-game scoring and interior defense.

The Lynx were one of the league’s most efficient shooting teams last season, connecting on 47.2% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range. However, opening night can often bring offensive inconsistency, especially for teams adjusting to major lineup changes.

Injury Reports

Lynx

Napheesa Collier — Out (ankle)

Dorka Juhasz — Out (foot)

Dream

Brionna Jones — Out (knee)

Dream vs. Lynx Prediction

Minnesota’s home-court advantage keeps this game competitive early, but the absence of Napheesa Collier is simply too significant to ignore. Atlanta enters the season with the healthier roster, more offensive firepower, and the ability to pressure Minnesota defensively throughout the night.

Expect the Dream to gradually wear down the Lynx with pace and depth, especially in the second half. Atlanta’s scoring ability should ultimately create enough separation to cover the number on the road.

Prediction: Dream 85, Lynx 77

Best Bet: Dream -4