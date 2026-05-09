Saturday MLB Predictions May 9: Can the Padres avoid 3 straight losses?

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Saturday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 3:07 PM ET to 9:10 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the evening on Saturday. Both teams feature starting pitchers with ERAs under 3.25.

Can 34-year-old Royals righty Michael Wacha pitch well enough to earn his fourth win of the season on Saturday? Will Padres starter Randy Vasquez improve his 2026 record to 4-1 in a home showdown with the Cardinals?

I'll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Saturday MLB Predictions May 9 article.

MLB Prediction Game 1

TIGERS VS ROYALS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where KAUFFMAN STADIUM, KANSAS CITY, MO When SATURDAY, MAY 9, 7:10 PM ET TV MLB.TV

TIGERS VS ROYALS ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total TIGERS 1.5 (-175) +114 U 9.0 (+100) ROYALS -1.5 (+150) -136 O 9.0 (-120)

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TIGERS VS ROYALS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? TIGERS 41% 59% ROYALS

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Detroit Tigers (18-21) at Kansas City Royals (18-21) MLB Prediction

The Kansas City Royals are poised to secure an outright victory as money line home favorites against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

The Royals have found a winning rhythm recently, going an impressive 6-2 straight up in their last 8 games overall. They have also consistently capitalized on their home-field advantage, boasting a solid 12-9 straight-up record at Kauffman Stadium this season.

Furthermore, Kansas City knows how to sustain its momentum, holding a solid 10-7 straight-up mark following a win this year. Backed by these strong trends and their recent hot streak, the Royals present excellent value to record the home victory against their divisional rivals on Saturday night.

Pick: Kansas City Royals -136

MLB Prediction Game 2

CARDINALS VS PADRES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where PETCO PARK, SAN DIEGO, CA When SATURDAY, MAY 9, 7:15 PM ET TV FOX

CARDINALS VS PADRES ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total CARDINALS 1.5 (-167) +120 U 8.0 (-115) PADRES -1.5 (+147) -143 O 8.0 (-105)

CARDINALS VS PADRES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? CARDINALS 38% 62% PADRES

St. Louis Cardinals (23-15) at San Diego Padres (22-16) MLB Prediction

The San Diego Padres are perfectly positioned to win outright as money line home favorites against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Coming off a loss, the Padres have proven resilient, holding a reliable 9-6 straight-up record following a defeat this year. They also excel in standard scheduling scenarios, going 19-12 straight up when playing on no rest and 20-16 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2026. The Padres' steady 13-10 straight-up mark in National League matchups highlights their consistency within their circuit.

Most importantly, San Diego thrives with Saturday’s starter on the mound, boasting an impressive 6-1 straight-up record in Randy Vasquez's 7 starts this season, making them a highly attractive bet at Petco Park on Saturday night.

Pick: San Diego Padres -143

Today's MLB Predictions

Kansas City Royals -136 San Diego Padres -143