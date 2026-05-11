Draft 2026: Post-Pittsburgh Super Bowl Odds

The Steel City just hosted the biggest NFL Draft in history, and the betting market is already reacting. Pittsburgh set the all-time attendance record with 805,000 fans attending over three days, surpassing the record set by Detroit in 2024. The energy peaked on Thursday with a single-day record of 320,000 fans attending Round 1. Now that rosters have taken shape, Super Bowl LXI futures have shifted in ways that demand close examination.

The Betting Surge After the Steel City Shakeup

The sheer scale of the Pittsburgh spectacle did more than captivate fans in person. The combination of record viewership and wall-to-wall draft coverage has fueled a significant surge in Super Bowl futures activity across major sportsbooks. When rosters crystallize after the draft, bettors rush to lock in value before the market corrects itself.

For those entering the futures market during this high-volume window, using verified and secure platforms matters. Bettors exploring no-deposit options to test the waters can consult this specific list of curated platforms before committing larger stakes on the Super Bowl LXI board.

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The Rams’ Long Game: Why the Favorites Slipped

The biggest first-round talking point was the Los Angeles Rams selecting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13. Despite entering the night as the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, many expected Los Angeles to target an immediate impact player. Instead, the Rams made a long-term investment as they prepare for life after Matthew Stafford.

Stafford threw for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and eight interceptions as he led the Rams to the NFC Championship Game last season. Head coach Sean McVay addressed the controversial pick head-on, telling reporters that “this is Matthew’s team” while emphasizing the selection was a collaborative decision. At 38 years old, Stafford’s championship window is narrowing, and the market views the pick as one that doesn’t maximize the 2026 season, evidenced by their slight slide from the top of the board.

Rising Eagles, Resurgent Cowboys

After trading up to select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon at No. 20, the Eagles’ Super Bowl odds saw a notable jump. Eagles Executive VP and GM Howie Roseman praised the pick, saying Lemon “has the ability to separate in man coverage,” according to the team’s official site. Philadelphia gave up multiple picks to move up three spots, signaling aggressive confidence in the receiver’s ability to elevate Jalen Hurts’ passing attack immediately.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys also gained ground after landing Caleb Downs at No. 11, a pick many have labeled the “steal of the draft.” Dallas traded up to select the Ohio State safety with the 11th overall pick. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Downs “a prize for us sitting there,” according to NFL.com. A productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience, Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap and excels when deployed near the line as a box safety.

Finding Value in the First-Round Fallout

According to ESPN’s draft coverage, this was one of the most trade-heavy first rounds in recent memory. Several teams improved their Super Bowl positioning significantly:

Eagles : Traded up for Makai Lemon, giving Jalen Hurts a dynamic weapon and shortening their odds considerably

: Traded up for Makai Lemon, giving Jalen Hurts a dynamic weapon and shortening their odds considerably Cowboys : Caleb Downs fills a glaring secondary need; one of the draft’s most complete defensive prospects at a value pick

: Caleb Downs fills a glaring secondary need; one of the draft’s most complete defensive prospects at a value pick Seahawks : The defending champions selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at No. 32, replacing departed Kenneth Walker III and keeping their championship core intact

: The defending champions selected Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at No. 32, replacing departed Kenneth Walker III and keeping their championship core intact Bills: Traded out of Round 1 entirely to stockpile Day 2 and Day 3 capital, a bold long-term play that keeps them among the AFC’s top tier

The Seahawks won Super Bowl LX with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, and they have remained near the top of the futures board throughout the offseason. Losing Kenneth Walker III hurts, but Price was seen as a stylistic match for Seattle’s running scheme. With Sam Darnold returning and Mike Macdonald’s elite defense largely intact, the Seahawks remain firmly in the conversation alongside the Rams.

Tracking how public money flows following these roster moves is critical context for anyone evaluating Super Bowl futures. Current NFL betting trends reveal where sharp and recreational bettors are diverging in their post-draft assessments.

The Longshots: Can Mendoza Turn the Raiders Around?

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner from Indiana, as the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have their new QB1 after a 3-14 campaign last season, and while they sit as extreme longshots for Super Bowl LXI, history offers a reminder. The 2025 Seahawks’ championship odds were the longest by a Super Bowl champion since the 2001 Patriots, proving that long odds and franchise quarterbacks can produce magical runs.

The road to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium runs through a newly reshaped NFC West and an AFC that remains deep with contenders. With rosters now set and training camps on the horizon, the post-draft futures window is the narrowest it will be all offseason. The smart play is studying the board now, before September adjustments erode the remaining value.