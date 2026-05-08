NHL Playoff Predictions: Will the Sabres take a 2-0 Series lead vs. Habs?

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Does the Canadiens vs. Sabres Game 2 matchup point towards Buffalo continuing its dominant recent form at home? After taking Game 1 by a 4-2 score, the Sabres now have a chance to seize full control of the series before it shifts back to Montreal. Buffalo has been one of the NHL’s hottest teams over the past few weeks, and the combination of elite defensive play, home-ice advantage, and offensive balance makes the Sabres an appealing moneyline option Friday night.

Canadiens vs. Sabres DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where KeyBank Stadium, Buffalo, NY When Friday, May 8, 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET TV TNT/HBO Max

Game Preview

Montreal enters Game 2 needing a much stronger offensive performance after struggling to generate sustained pressure in the opener. Cole Caufield remains dangerous anytime he touches the puck, but Buffalo’s physical defensive structure and aggressive forecheck created problems throughout Game 1. If the Sabres duplicate that effort, they’ll be in excellent position to move ahead 2-0 in the series.

Canadiens vs. Sabres ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Canadiens 1.5 (-225) +114 U 5.5 (+105) Sabres -1.5 (+185) -135 O 5.5 (-125)

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Betting Odds & Public Betting

Buffalo enters Game 2 as a solid home favorite with the Sabres listed around -135 on the moneyline, while Montreal returns around +115 as the underdog. The total sits at 5.5 goals.

The betting market reflects Buffalo’s recent consistency and home dominance. The Sabres are 7-1-2 over their last 10 games and are allowing only 1.8 goals per game during that stretch. Their defensive structure has been elite throughout the postseason, and they’ve consistently limited high-danger scoring opportunities.

Montreal, meanwhile, has cooled offensively compared to earlier playoff rounds. The Canadiens are averaging just 2.4 goals per game over their last 10 contests, and they struggled to sustain offensive-zone possession in Game 1.

Canadiens vs. Sabres WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Canadiens 27% 73% Sabres

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Key Notes & Storylines

The biggest storyline entering Game 2 revolves around Buffalo’s ability to dictate tempo. The Sabres controlled large stretches of the opener by winning puck battles along the boards and forcing Montreal into rushed possessions. Buffalo’s depth also continues to shine, with multiple scoring lines contributing consistently.

Rasmus Dahlin remains a major factor to monitor after being listed day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Even if he’s not 100 percent, Buffalo’s blue line has still played extremely well defensively during this postseason run.

For Montreal, the pressure shifts heavily onto Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. Caufield finished the regular season with 51 goals, but Buffalo did an excellent job limiting his clean shooting lanes in Game 1. The Canadiens also continue to miss Patrik Laine’s offensive firepower and power-play presence.

Another key factor is special teams. Montreal has been dangerous with the man advantage all season, but Buffalo’s penalty kill has tightened considerably during the playoffs. If the Sabres stay disciplined, they’ll neutralize one of the Canadiens’ biggest strengths.

Injury Reports

Buffalo Sabres

Rasmus Dahlin — Day-to-day (undisclosed)

Noah Ostlund — Out (lower body)

Sam Carrick — Day-to-day (arm)

Jiri Kulich — Out for season (ear)

Justin Danforth — Out for season (kneecap)

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine — Out (abdomen)



Betting Trends

The Sabres have been one of the NHL’s strongest teams recently, posting a 7-1-2 record over their last 10 games while allowing fewer than two goals per contest.

Buffalo has also played extremely well at home throughout the season and has consistently elevated its defensive intensity during the playoffs.

Montreal enters Game 2 with a 5-3-2 record over its last 10 games, but the Canadiens have struggled offensively against structured defensive teams recently.

The under has also been trending in Buffalo games due to the Sabres’ improved defensive play and goaltending.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Prediction

Buffalo looks like the stronger and more complete team entering Game 2. The Sabres are playing with confidence, they’ve been dominant defensively, and their forechecking pressure created major problems for Montreal in the series opener. Even if the Canadiens respond with more urgency offensively, Buffalo’s depth and home-ice advantage should once again prove decisive.

Montreal still has the talent to keep this competitive behind Caufield and Suzuki, but the Sabres are simply playing better hockey right now. Expect Buffalo to control possession for long stretches and capitalize on key mistakes late in the game.

Prediction: Sabres 4, Canadiens 2

Best Bet: Sabres Moneyline (-135)