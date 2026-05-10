Sunday MLB Predictions May 10: Can the Pirates win the series?

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Sunday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups on Mother's Day 2026 with start times spanning from 12:15 PM ET to 7:20 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the late afternoon on Sunday. Both teams are road underdogs from the National League Central.

Can 23-year-old Pirates righty Bubba Chandler pitch well enough to earn his second win of the season on Sunday? Will Cardinals starter Kyle Leahy improve his 2026 record to 5-3 in a road showdown with the Padres?

I'll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Sunday MLB Predictions May 10 article.

MLB Prediction Game 1

PIRATES VS GIANTS DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where ORACLE PARK, SAN FRANCISCO, CA When SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 4:05 PM ET TV ESPN UNLIMITED

PIRATES VS GIANTS ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total PIRATES 1.5 (-210) -102 U 8.0 (-105) GIANTS -1.5 (+175) -118 O 8.0 (-115)

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PIRATES VS GIANTS WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? PIRATES 53% 47% GIANTS

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Pittsburgh Pirates (22-18) at San Francisco Giants (15-24) MLB Prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates offer excellent value to win outright as money line road underdogs against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Pittsburgh consistently handles hostile environments well, sitting 11-9 straight up as the road team in 2026. Their form remains solid across the board, going 16-15 straight up in National League games and 13-11 straight up in non-division games this season.

Furthermore, the Pirates excel on the daily grind, boasting a 20-14 straight-up record when playing on no rest this year. Historically, they also have San Francisco's number, going 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against the Giants. Expect Pittsburgh's scrappiness to shine through and for the Pirates to secure an outright road victory.

Pick: Pittsburgh Pirates -102

MLB Prediction Game 2

CARDINALS VS PADRES DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where PETCO PARK, SAN DIEGO, CA When SUNDAY, MAY 10, 2026, 4:10 PM ET TV MLB.TV

CARDINALS VS PADRES ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total CARDINALS 1.5 (-185) +115 U 8.5 (-120) PADRES -1.5 (+160) -136 O 8.5 (+100)

CARDINALS VS PADRES WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? CARDINALS 40% 60% PADRES

St. Louis Cardinals (23-16) at San Diego Padres (23-16) MLB Prediction

The St. Louis Cardinals offer fantastic value to pull off an outright win as money line road underdogs against the San Diego Padres on Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis thrives in quick turnarounds, boasting a 19-13 straight-up record when playing on no rest and a solid 21-16 straight-up mark when playing opponents on equal rest this season.

The Cards also show excellent resilience, sitting at 8-7 straight up after a loss, and consistently handle their intraleague rivals, going 14-7 straight up in National League contests this season.

Riding a hot streak of 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games overall, expect the Cardinals to capitalize on this momentum and secure a series-clinching victory in San Diego.

Pick: St. Louis Cardinals +115

Today's MLB Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates -102 St. Louis Cardinals +115