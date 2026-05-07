NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Hurricanes vs. Flyers Game 3 Fall Under Total?

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The Hurricanes vs Flyers Game 3 matchup points toward another tight, physical playoff battle as the series shifts to Philadelphia. Carolina has controlled the first two games with elite defensive structure, and unless the Flyers suddenly solve one of the NHL’s hottest teams, goals could once again be difficult to find.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA When Thursday, May 7, 2026, 8:00 p.m. ET TV TNT/truTV/HBO Max

Key Notes & Storylines

Carolina has looked every bit like a Stanley Cup contender through the opening two games of this series. The Hurricanes continue to suffocate opponents defensively while capitalizing on mistakes with efficient offense.

The biggest trend here is Carolina’s defensive dominance. Over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are allowing just 1.3 goals per game, which is elite even by playoff standards. Their forecheck consistently limits clean zone entries, and their depth allows them to maintain pressure throughout all four lines.

Philadelphia has shown flashes offensively during the postseason, but the Flyers are being forced into uncomfortable, low-quality scoring chances. Trevor Zegras can create offense individually, but Carolina’s structure has largely neutralized sustained pressure.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Hurricanes -1.5 (+160) -166 U 5.5 (-142) Flyers +1.5 (-192) +140 O 5.5 (+120)

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Betting Trends

Flyers averaging only 2.4 goals per game over their last 10 contests

Hurricanes are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games

Carolina allowing just 1.3 goals per game during that stretch

Hurricanes vs. Flyers WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Hurricanes 76% 24% Flyers

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Injury Reports

Hurricanes: No major injuries listed

Flyers: Owen Tippett (day-to-day), Noah Cates (day-to-day), Rodrigo Abols (out), Nikita Grebenkin (out)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction

With Carolina controlling the pace of the series and Philadelphia struggling to consistently break through offensively, this matchup sets up as another low-scoring playoff grinder.

The Flyers should play with more desperation at home, but that likely translates into tighter defensive hockey rather than an offensive breakout. Carolina’s structure and goaltending edge make the under the strongest play on the board.

Prediction: Under 5.5

Projected Score: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 1