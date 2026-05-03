NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Habs vs. Lightning Game 7 go Over?

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The Stanley Cup Playoffs deliver a massive Sunday slate, and bettors are locked in on two high-stakes matchups. The focus keyword Canadiens vs Lightning Game 7 picks headlines the night, with a win-or-go-home showdown in Tampa followed by a tightly matched Wild vs Avalanche series opener. With elimination pressure and contrasting styles in play, there’s clear betting value on the board.

NHL Predictions for Sunday, May 3, 2026 Canadiens at Lightning Wild at Avalanche

Game 1: Canadiens at Lightning

Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +136 Lightning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -162

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning? Canadiens 36% 64% Lightning

Game 7 in Tampa is all about star power and pressure. Tampa Bay brings elite production from Nikita Kucherov, while Montreal counters with Cole Caufield’s 50+ goal scoring ability. Despite a 1-0 overtime result in the last meeting, both teams have shown the ability to generate offense in bunches. With everything on the line, special teams and late-game aggression could push scoring higher than expected.

The Canadiens and Lightning have been locked in a tight, back-and-forth series, culminating in Tampa Bay’s 1-0 overtime win in the most recent matchup. Prior games in the series have featured momentum swings, with both teams trading wins and showing flashes of offensive firepower despite tightening defensive play late.

Injury Reports

Tampa Bay is without Victor Hedman, a major absence on the blue line, while Montreal is missing Patrik Laine and Noah Dobson. Those losses impact both defensive stability and scoring depth, which could open the door for secondary contributors.

Our Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction

This total is being priced like a classic Game 7 under, but the offensive talent on both sides says otherwise. With players like Caufield and Kucherov capable of breaking games open — and the likelihood of late-game desperation — this number is too low.

Pick: Over 5.5

Projected Score: Lightning 4, Canadiens 3

Game 2: Wild at Avalanche

Wild vs Avalanche Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Wild Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +154 Avalanche Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -185

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Avalanche? Wild 8% 92% Avalanche

The Avalanche and Wild open what could be a long, grinding series. Colorado enters rested after a sweep, while Minnesota comes off a physical battle. The matchup features elite talent across the board, from Nathan MacKinnon to Kirill Kaprizov, but both teams also boast strong defensive units led by Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes. This is a classic clash of balance vs. explosiveness.

Colorado and Minnesota split their regular-season meetings closely, going 2-1-1 against each other. Each team picked up a regulation win and dropped a game in a shootout, reinforcing just how evenly matched these squads are heading into Game 1.

Colorado is relatively healthy but monitoring Josh Manson, while Minnesota is dealing with multiple concerns, including Joel Eriksson Ek’s status and Jonas Brodin not making the trip. The Wild could be slightly undermanned defensively.

Our Wild vs Avalanche Prediction

This matchup screams defensive battle early in the series. Both teams are disciplined, well-structured, and backed by strong goaltending. With Game 1 typically feeling-out oriented and the total offering plus money, the value is clear.

Pick: Under 5.5 (+110)

Projected Score: Avalanche 3, Wild 2

Today's NHL Picks

Canadiens/Lightning OVER 5.5 Wild/Avalanche UNDER 5.5