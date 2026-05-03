UFL Predictions: Will Stallions beat Storm outright as Spread Dog?

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A rematch with real juice hits Week Six as Birmingham rolls into Orlando with a new quarterback and a serious chip on its shoulder. The Stallions vs. Storm matchup isn’t just about revenge—it’s about whether Dorian Thompson-Robinson can flip the script against the very team that traded him just two weeks ago. Orlando dominated the first meeting, but this one sets up as a completely different battle with momentum, desperation, and playoff implications all in play.

Stallions vs Storm Game Info & How to Watch Where Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando FL When Sunday, May 3 — 4:00PM ET TV FOX

Stallions vs Storm Spread, Moneyline & Total Stallions Odds Spread +3.5 Total 44.5 Moneyline +190 Storm Odds Spread -3.5 Total 44.5 Moneyline -230

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Orlando enters this matchup as a 3.5-point home favorite, with Birmingham getting +3.5 on the road. The total sits at 44.5, signaling expectations of a more open offensive game compared to their first meeting, which ended in a 16-0 shutout.

The shift in line reflects one major factor: DTR. His arrival has injected life into Birmingham’s offense, and bettors are clearly factoring in his upside after a 300+ yard passing performance last week. Meanwhile, Orlando still commands respect at home, especially with its ability to control games on the ground and win the turnover battle.

Key Notes & Storylines

Birmingham is in desperation mode, riding a four-game losing streak and needing a win to keep its season alive. The offense, which once leaned heavily on a strong rushing attack, has slipped significantly—averaging just 71 yards per game on the ground. That puts more pressure on DTR to carry the load.

In his first start, Thompson-Robinson showed exactly why he changes everything. He threw for 313 yards, added 43 on the ground, and accounted for three touchdowns. The downside? Turnovers. If he cleans that up, Birmingham becomes a legitimate threat.

The matchup edge is clear: Orlando is dominant against the run but more vulnerable through the air. That sets up perfectly for Birmingham’s passing attack, with playmakers like Jaydon Mickens, Deon Cain, and Justyn Ross capable of stretching the field.

On the other side, Orlando remains one of the most balanced teams in the league. Jashaun Corbin leads a rushing attack averaging over 100 yards per game, and quarterback Jack Plummer has been efficient and consistent, ranking near the top of the league in passing production.

Defensively, Orlando thrives on chaos. Their ability to generate pressure and force turnovers has been a defining trait all season—and it played a huge role in the shutout win in Week Four.

Last Three Meetings

These teams last met in Week Four, where Orlando completely shut down Birmingham in a 16-0 victory. The Storm controlled the tempo, ran effectively, and forced mistakes, leading to the league’s first shutout since 2024.

However, that game came before the quarterback shakeup. With Thompson-Robinson now under center, this rematch carries a very different feel and significantly higher offensive upside for Birmingham.

Betting Trends

Birmingham has struggled mightily during its four-game losing streak, both straight up and against the spread. Offensive inconsistency and a declining run game have been major contributors.

Orlando, despite its first loss last week, has been one of the more reliable teams in the league, particularly at home. Their ability to win the turnover battle consistently gives them an edge in close games.

The total is worth watching here. The first meeting stayed well under, but with DTR now leading Birmingham, this matchup profiles as much more explosive.

Injury Reports

No major injuries have been reported for either side heading into this matchup. Both teams are expected to have key offensive and defensive contributors available.

Weather

Weather conditions in Orlando are expected to be typical for this time of year—warm with no major concerns. That should favor offensive execution and a faster-paced game.

Our Stallions vs Storm Prediction

Stallions vs Storm Prediction

This game comes down to one question: can DTR protect the football?

If he does, Birmingham is live to win this outright.

Orlando is still the more complete team, but the gap isn’t as wide as it looked in Week Four. Thompson-Robinson’s ability to extend plays and attack downfield directly targets Orlando’s one defensive vulnerability. Combine that with a motivated revenge angle and a desperate team, and the Stallions become extremely dangerous.

Expect a much more aggressive offensive approach from Birmingham, with success through the air opening things up across the board.

Prediction: Stallions +3.5 and Over 44.5

Final Score: Stallions 27, Storm 24