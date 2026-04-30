NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars extend series? Will Ducks end Oilers’ season?

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Elimination pressure takes center stage Thursday night, and that’s where sharp bettors find their edge. Game 6 scenarios create two very different dynamics: one team fighting to survive, the other trying to close. Historically, desperation versus expectation can create serious betting value—and tonight’s board is full of it.

Let’s break down the top plays.

NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 30, 2026 Stars at Wild Oilers at Ducks

Game 1: Stars at Wild

Stars vs Wild Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Stars Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +102 Wild Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline --122

Where is the Public Money? — Blues or Mammoth? Blues 26% 74% Mammoth

Betting Odds & Outlook

Dallas enters as a slight underdog despite facing elimination, which immediately puts them on the radar. In Game 6 situations, the trailing team often brings a heightened level of urgency—and getting plus money adds even more appeal.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Stars still have the offensive firepower to flip this series, led by Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. Their ability to generate sustained pressure hasn’t disappeared—it’s just been inconsistent.

Minnesota has leaned heavily on Kirill Kaprizov to drive offense, and while he’s delivered, the Wild haven’t consistently separated themselves. Close games have defined this series, and that’s where underdogs tend to hold value.

Dallas also has the advantage of knowing exactly what’s at stake—expect a focused, aggressive start and a willingness to push pace early.

Our Stars vs Wild Prediction

Dallas forces a Game 7. The urgency, combined with offensive upside, gives them the edge at plus money.

Final Score Prediction: Stars 3, Wild 2

Game 2: Oilers at Ducks

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Oilers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -130 Ducks Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +110

Where is the Public Money? — Oilers or Ducks? Oilers 70% 30% Ducks

Betting Odds & Outlook

Edmonton is still getting respect from the market, but Anaheim holding a 3-2 series lead—and being at home—creates a prime underdog opportunity.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Ducks have been one of the biggest surprises of the playoffs, with Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish stepping up in big moments. Their ability to capitalize on chances and play with pace has consistently put pressure on Edmonton’s defense.

The Oilers, powered by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, are always dangerous, but they’ve shown defensive vulnerabilities throughout the series. In a hostile road environment, those issues become even more magnified.

Closing out a series at home is a massive advantage, especially for a young team playing with confidence and nothing to lose.

Our Oilers vs Ducks Prediction

Anaheim completes the upset. The Ducks ride their momentum and home ice to close out the series.

Final Score Prediction: Ducks 4, Oilers 3

Today's NHL Picks

Dallas Stars +111 Anaheim Ducks +107