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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Flyers vs. Hurricanes Cash Under?

byAnthony Rome
May 2, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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The second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs gets underway with a classic stylistic clash, and Game 1 is often where bettors can find early value before adjustments are made. Philadelphia comes in riding momentum after closing out Pittsburgh, while Carolina enters fresh, structured, and notoriously difficult to break down at home.

This matchup screams playoff-style hockey—and that’s exactly where the betting edge lies.

Flyers vs Hurricanes Game Info & How to Watch

WhereLenovo Center, Raleigh NC
WhenSaturday, May 2 — 8:00PM ET
TVABC

Flyers vs Hurricanes Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Flyers logo
Saturday, May 28:00PM ET
CAR
Hurricanes logo

Flyers Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+180

Hurricanes Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-218
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Betting Odds & Outlook

Game 1 totals can be tricky, but this number at 5.5 reflects respect for both defenses and goaltending. Early in a series, teams tend to prioritize structure, limit mistakes, and feel each other out—often leading to lower-scoring games.

Where is the Public Money? — Flyers or Hurricanes?

Flyers logoFlyers
12%
88%
Hurricanes logoHurricanes
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Key Notes & Storylines

Philadelphia’s identity has been built on physical play, defensive responsibility, and disciplined puck management. Sean Couturier continues to anchor the defensive effort, while Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett provide timely offense rather than high-volume scoring.

Carolina thrives on structure and puck control, with Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov leading the attack within a system that rarely gets loose. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the league at suppressing quality chances, especially on home ice.

Both teams also bring reliable goaltending into the matchup, which becomes even more impactful in a Game 1 setting where neither side wants to give away early momentum.

The pace should be controlled, with limited odd-man rushes and a heavy emphasis on positioning and forechecking.

Our Flyers vs Hurricanes Prediction

This game plays tight from start to finish, with both teams leaning into structure and defensive discipline. Scoring chances will be earned—not given.

Final Score Prediction: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2

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byAnthony Rome
Updated