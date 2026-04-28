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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars recapture series lead vs. Wild?

byAnthony Rome
April 28, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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Another loaded playoff slate is here, and this is where sharp bettors separate from the public. Elimination pressure, swing games, and desperation angles are all in play Tuesday night. Whether it’s a closeout push, a series deadlock, or a team fighting to stay alive, the betting board offers strong value if you understand how playoff intensity shifts game-to-game. Let’s break down the best angles and lock in the top plays.

NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 16, 2026

Blues vs Mammoth
Time:7:30PM ET
TV:TNT
Rangers vs Panthers
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:ESPN+
Oilers vs Kings
Time:10:30PM ET
TV:TNT

Game 1: Sabres at Bruins

Sares vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Sares logo
Tuesday, April 287:30PM ET
BUF
Bruins logo

Sares Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+142

Bruins Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-170
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins?

Sabres logoSabres
13%
87%
Bruins logoBruins
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

With Buffalo one win away from advancing, this total is sitting at six—right in the danger zone for books when playoff games start opening up late in series. The situation points toward offense rather than a tight-checking battle.

Key Notes & Storyline

Boston’s season is on the line, which typically leads to a more aggressive offensive approach. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand will be pushing pace early, knowing they can’t afford to sit back.

Buffalo has thrived in transition all series, with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch consistently finding space against Boston’s defense. The Sabres have also shown they won’t just sit on a lead—they continue attacking even when ahead.

Empty-net potential also becomes a major factor in elimination games, which adds late scoring upside and makes overs especially attractive.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

This game opens up as Boston presses and Buffalo counters. Expect sustained offense on both sides and multiple scoring runs.

Final Score Prediction: Sabres 4, Bruins 3

Game 2: Wild at Stars

Wild vs Stars Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Wild logo
Tuesday, April 288:00PM ET
DAL
Stars logo

Wild Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+110

Stars Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-130
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Stars?

Wild logoWild
33%
77%
Stars logoStars
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

A pivotal Game 5 with the series tied shifts home-ice importance into overdrive. Dallas being a moderate favorite reflects their strong positioning in what is essentially a best-of-three.

Key Notes & Storylines

Dallas has leaned on its top-end talent, with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz driving offensive consistency. Miro Heiskanen continues to be a stabilizing force on the blue line, controlling tempo and limiting high-danger chances.

Minnesota has stayed competitive behind Kirill Kaprizov, but offensive depth has been less reliable. In tight playoff games, that secondary scoring gap becomes magnified.

The Stars also tend to dictate play better at home, where they can control matchups and keep Kaprizov from fully taking over.

Our Wild vs Stars Prediction

Dallas takes control of the series with a disciplined, structured performance on home ice.

Final Score Prediction: Stars 3, Wild 1

Game 3: Ducks at Oilers

Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Ducks logo
Tuesday, April 2810:30PM ET
EDM
Oilers logo

Ducks Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total7
Moneyline-+137

Oilers Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total7
Moneyline-153
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers?

Ducks logoDucks
20%
80%
Oilers logoOilers
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

Edmonton is in full desperation mode, and the price reflects it. Down 3-1, this is a must-win spot where elite talent typically rises.

Key Notes & Storylines

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are built for moments like this. Expect massive ice time and aggressive offensive pressure from Edmonton’s stars.

Anaheim has been the surprise of the series, with Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish providing timely scoring. However, closing out a series on the road against a desperate Oilers team is a completely different challenge.

Edmonton’s biggest adjustment should come defensively—tightening gaps and limiting Anaheim’s transition chances, which have been the Ducks’ biggest weapon.

Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction

The Oilers respond with urgency and star power, extending the series with a strong home performance.

Final Score Prediction: Oilers 5, Ducks 2

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Bruins at Sabres OVER 6
  2. Dallas Stars -121
  3. Edmonton Oilers -152
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byAnthony Rome
Updated