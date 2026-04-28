NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars recapture series lead vs. Wild?

Another loaded playoff slate is here, and this is where sharp bettors separate from the public. Elimination pressure, swing games, and desperation angles are all in play Tuesday night. Whether it’s a closeout push, a series deadlock, or a team fighting to stay alive, the betting board offers strong value if you understand how playoff intensity shifts game-to-game. Let’s break down the best angles and lock in the top plays.
NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 16, 2026
Game 1: Sabres at Bruins
Sares vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Sares Odds
Bruins Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins?
Betting Odds & Outlook
With Buffalo one win away from advancing, this total is sitting at six—right in the danger zone for books when playoff games start opening up late in series. The situation points toward offense rather than a tight-checking battle.
Key Notes & Storyline
Boston’s season is on the line, which typically leads to a more aggressive offensive approach. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand will be pushing pace early, knowing they can’t afford to sit back.
Buffalo has thrived in transition all series, with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch consistently finding space against Boston’s defense. The Sabres have also shown they won’t just sit on a lead—they continue attacking even when ahead.
Empty-net potential also becomes a major factor in elimination games, which adds late scoring upside and makes overs especially attractive.
Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction
This game opens up as Boston presses and Buffalo counters. Expect sustained offense on both sides and multiple scoring runs.
Final Score Prediction: Sabres 4, Bruins 3
Game 2: Wild at Stars
Wild vs Stars Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Wild Odds
Stars Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Stars?
Betting Odds & Outlook
A pivotal Game 5 with the series tied shifts home-ice importance into overdrive. Dallas being a moderate favorite reflects their strong positioning in what is essentially a best-of-three.
Key Notes & Storylines
Dallas has leaned on its top-end talent, with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz driving offensive consistency. Miro Heiskanen continues to be a stabilizing force on the blue line, controlling tempo and limiting high-danger chances.
Minnesota has stayed competitive behind Kirill Kaprizov, but offensive depth has been less reliable. In tight playoff games, that secondary scoring gap becomes magnified.
The Stars also tend to dictate play better at home, where they can control matchups and keep Kaprizov from fully taking over.
Our Wild vs Stars Prediction
Dallas takes control of the series with a disciplined, structured performance on home ice.
Final Score Prediction: Stars 3, Wild 1
Game 3: Ducks at Oilers
Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Ducks Odds
Oilers Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers?
Betting Odds & Outlook
Edmonton is in full desperation mode, and the price reflects it. Down 3-1, this is a must-win spot where elite talent typically rises.
Key Notes & Storylines
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are built for moments like this. Expect massive ice time and aggressive offensive pressure from Edmonton’s stars.
Anaheim has been the surprise of the series, with Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish providing timely scoring. However, closing out a series on the road against a desperate Oilers team is a completely different challenge.
Edmonton’s biggest adjustment should come defensively—tightening gaps and limiting Anaheim’s transition chances, which have been the Ducks’ biggest weapon.
Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction
The Oilers respond with urgency and star power, extending the series with a strong home performance.
Final Score Prediction: Oilers 5, Ducks 2
Today's NHL Picks
- Bruins at Sabres OVER 6
- Dallas Stars -121
- Edmonton Oilers -152