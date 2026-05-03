NASCAR Predictions: Will Ryan Blaney win Wurth 400?

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After the chaos of Talladega and a massive wreck that reshaped the standings, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas—and this Wurth 400 betting prediction is all about identifying which drivers bounce back and which contenders keep rolling. With this being the lone Texas oval race of the season, bettors get a unique intermediate track setup where speed, tire management, and clean air all matter. Expect a far more controlled race than last week, but don’t mistake that for a lack of betting value—this board is loaded.

Wurth 400 Event Info Where Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth TX When Sunday, May 3 — 3:30PM ET TV FS1 Weather Sunny, high 64°F, winds 12 mph from SW

Wurth 400 — Top 11 Odds to Win 1 Denny Hamlin +500 2 Kyle Larson +600 3 Tyler Reddick +600 4 Ryan Blaney +900 5 Christopher Bell +1000 6 William Byron +1100 7 Chase Elliott +1400 8 Chase Briscoe +1400 9 Carson Hocevar +1600 10 Bubba Wallace +1800 11 Ty Gibbs +1900

Key Notes & Storylines

Tyler Reddick continues to dominate the 2026 season despite a rare off-week at Talladega. His 110-point lead shows just how consistent he’s been, and intermediate tracks like Texas typically suit his driving style.

Denny Hamlin remains right behind him in the standings and continues to show elite speed week-to-week. However, his inconsistency in closing races still lingers as a concern for bettors backing him at short odds.

Ryan Blaney’s Talladega crash resulted in a 37th-place finish, but he still sits third in points. He’s been one of the most reliable drivers this season and has a strong history at Texas.

Carson Hocevar’s win last week adds another wrinkle. While momentum matters, it’s important to note that superspeedway success doesn’t always translate to intermediate tracks.

Christopher Bell led the most laps last week but finished 17th—a frustrating result that suggests he’s fast but volatile. That’s a key angle for bettors deciding whether to trust his +1000 number.

Last Three Meetings

Texas Motor Speedway has produced a wide range of winners in recent years, with no repeat winner since Kevin Harvick’s dominant stretch from 2017 to 2019. Recent winners include Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Chase Elliott, and Joey Logano.

Joey Logano stands out with five top-five finishes in his last 10 starts here, making him one of the most consistent performers at this track. Ryan Blaney has also been strong with four top-five finishes, while several other drivers have at least three.

Interestingly, no active driver has an average finish in the single digits over the last 10 Texas races, which highlights just how unpredictable this track can be—even for elite drivers.

Betting Trends

Intermediate tracks like Texas often reward drivers with strong long-run speed and teams that excel in pit strategy. Clean air plays a major role, so qualifying position and early track position matter more here than at superspeedways.

Favorites have had mixed success at Texas, with several mid-range drivers breaking through in recent years. That trend supports looking beyond the very top of the odds board for value.

Drivers coming off poor finishes—especially from wrecks rather than performance issues—tend to bounce back strongly at this type of track. That puts names like Blaney and Bell firmly in play.

Wurth 400 Prediction

This race sets up perfectly for a driver who combines consistency, track history, and current form—and Ryan Blaney checks every box.

Blaney’s Talladega result is misleading due to the crash, not a lack of speed. He’s been one of the most consistent drivers all season, sits third in points, and has a strong record at Texas with multiple top-five finishes. At +900, he offers significantly more value than the favorites while still carrying legitimate win equity.

Hamlin and Larson are obvious threats, but their shorter odds don’t justify the risk given their recent inconsistencies. Reddick is always dangerous, but Texas hasn’t been his most dominant track compared to others.

Blaney is in the sweet spot: elite performance, strong track history, and a bounce-back narrative—all at a playable number.

Final Prediction: Ryan Blaney (+900)

Projected Winning Score: Blaney leads late and holds off Larson and Hamlin in a tight final run

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