Facebook Twitter
Contact Us

NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth extend series vs. Golden Knights?

byAnthony Rome
May 1, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at BovadaWe may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet NHL Now →

Friday night brings a trio of high-pressure Game 6 matchups, and this is where playoff betting becomes all about reading desperation, momentum, and situational edges. Two teams are on the brink of elimination, while another is trying to force a decisive Game 7 on home ice. These are the spots where lines can lag behind reality—and where sharp bettors strike.

Let’s break down the best plays on the board.

NHL Predictions for Friday, May 1, 2026

Lightning at Canadiens
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:ESPN2
Sabres at Bruins
Time:7:30PM ET
TV:ESPN
Golden Knights at Mammoth
Time:10:00PM ET
TV:ESPN

Game 1: Lightning at Canadiens

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Lightning logo
Friday, May 17:00PM ET
MTL
Canadiens logo

Lightning Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6
Moneyline-115

Canadiens Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6
Moneyline-105
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Lightning or Canadiens?

Lightning logoLightning
37%
63%
Canadiens logoCanadiens
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

With Tampa Bay facing elimination and Montreal looking to close, this total is sitting at 5.5—low enough to invite over value given the expected game script.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Lightning, led by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, will be forced into an aggressive approach. Expect them to push pace early and often, creating a higher-event game than we’ve seen at times in this series.

Montreal has been opportunistic offensively, with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leading the charge. They’ve shown they can capitalize on defensive breakdowns—something Tampa may risk more of in a must-win scenario.

Empty-net potential is a major factor in elimination games, and that alone boosts scoring upside late.

Our Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction

This game opens up with Tampa pressing and Montreal countering efficiently. The pace and urgency push this total over.

Final Score Prediction: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3

Game 2: Sabres at Bruins

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Sabres logo
Friday, May 17:30PM ET
BOS
Bruins logo

Sabres Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-118

Bruins Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-102
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins?

Sabres logoSabres
37%
63%
Bruins logoBruins
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

Buffalo enters with a chance to close out the series, yet the price remains relatively short. That signals confidence in the Sabres’ ability to handle the pressure—even on the road.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Sabres have been the more dynamic offensive team all series, with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch consistently generating scoring chances. Their speed has created problems for Boston’s defensive structure.

The Bruins, led by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, will bring urgency, but they’ve struggled to contain Buffalo’s transition game. That’s a dangerous flaw in a must-win scenario.

Buffalo’s confidence has grown with each win, and their ability to dictate tempo has been a defining factor.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

Buffalo finishes the job. Their offensive edge and momentum carry them through a high-pressure road environment.

Final Score Prediction: Sabres 4, Bruins 2

Game 3: Golden Knights at Mammoth

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Golden Knights logo
Friday, May 110:00PM ET
UTH
Mammoth logo

Golden Knights Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-115

Mammoth Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-105
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Golden Knights or Mammoth?

Golden Knights logoGolden Knights
49%
51%
Mammoth logoMammoth
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Betting Odds & Outlook

Utah returns home facing elimination but is still priced competitively. That reflects how tight this series has been—and how dangerous the Mammoth are on their own ice.

Key Notes & Storylines

Utah has leaned on Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley for offensive production, and their energy at home has been a major advantage throughout the series.

Vegas, led by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, has the experience edge, but closing out a series on the road is never easy—especially against a team that’s already proven it can compete evenly.

Expect Utah to bring a high-energy, aggressive start, while Vegas may play more conservatively early, looking to avoid mistakes.

Our Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction

Utah forces a Game 7. The home-ice edge and desperation factor push them over the top.

Final Score Prediction: Mammoth 3, Golden Knights 2

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Lightning at Canadiens OVER 5.5
  2. Buffalo Sabres -118
  3. Utah Mammoth -105
Bet NHL Puck Lines, Totals & Stanley Cup Futures at BovadaWe may earn a commission from links. 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bet NHL Now →

More NHL

NHL Betting Guides

More NHL Picks, Predictions & Odds

NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars extend series? Will Ducks end Oilers’ season? April 30, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Lightning on Upset Alert vs. Canadiens? April 29, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Stars recapture series lead vs. Wild? April 28, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions: Will the Golden Knights get back into win column? April 27, 2026
NHL Predictions: Will Lightning, Bruins even their respective series? April 26, 2026

Responsible Gaming: For help and resources, visit our Responsible Gaming page or the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure: We may receive affiliate commissions if you sign up through links on our site. Read our full Affiliate Disclosure.

byAnthony Rome
Updated