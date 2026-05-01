NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth extend series vs. Golden Knights?

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Friday night brings a trio of high-pressure Game 6 matchups, and this is where playoff betting becomes all about reading desperation, momentum, and situational edges. Two teams are on the brink of elimination, while another is trying to force a decisive Game 7 on home ice. These are the spots where lines can lag behind reality—and where sharp bettors strike.

Let’s break down the best plays on the board.

NHL Predictions for Friday, May 1, 2026 Lightning at Canadiens Sabres at Bruins Golden Knights at Mammoth

Game 1: Lightning at Canadiens

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Lightning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6 Moneyline -115 Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6 Moneyline -105

Where is the Public Money? — Lightning or Canadiens? Lightning 37% 63% Canadiens

Betting Odds & Outlook

With Tampa Bay facing elimination and Montreal looking to close, this total is sitting at 5.5—low enough to invite over value given the expected game script.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Lightning, led by Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, will be forced into an aggressive approach. Expect them to push pace early and often, creating a higher-event game than we’ve seen at times in this series.

Montreal has been opportunistic offensively, with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leading the charge. They’ve shown they can capitalize on defensive breakdowns—something Tampa may risk more of in a must-win scenario.

Empty-net potential is a major factor in elimination games, and that alone boosts scoring upside late.

Our Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction

This game opens up with Tampa pressing and Montreal countering efficiently. The pace and urgency push this total over.

Final Score Prediction: Canadiens 4, Lightning 3

Game 2: Sabres at Bruins

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Sabres Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -118 Bruins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -102

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins? Sabres 37% 63% Bruins

Betting Odds & Outlook

Buffalo enters with a chance to close out the series, yet the price remains relatively short. That signals confidence in the Sabres’ ability to handle the pressure—even on the road.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Sabres have been the more dynamic offensive team all series, with Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch consistently generating scoring chances. Their speed has created problems for Boston’s defensive structure.

The Bruins, led by David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, will bring urgency, but they’ve struggled to contain Buffalo’s transition game. That’s a dangerous flaw in a must-win scenario.

Buffalo’s confidence has grown with each win, and their ability to dictate tempo has been a defining factor.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

Buffalo finishes the job. Their offensive edge and momentum carry them through a high-pressure road environment.

Final Score Prediction: Sabres 4, Bruins 2

Game 3: Golden Knights at Mammoth

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Golden Knights Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -115 Mammoth Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -105

Where is the Public Money? — Golden Knights or Mammoth? Golden Knights 49% 51% Mammoth

Betting Odds & Outlook

Utah returns home facing elimination but is still priced competitively. That reflects how tight this series has been—and how dangerous the Mammoth are on their own ice.

Key Notes & Storylines

Utah has leaned on Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley for offensive production, and their energy at home has been a major advantage throughout the series.

Vegas, led by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, has the experience edge, but closing out a series on the road is never easy—especially against a team that’s already proven it can compete evenly.

Expect Utah to bring a high-energy, aggressive start, while Vegas may play more conservatively early, looking to avoid mistakes.

Our Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction

Utah forces a Game 7. The home-ice edge and desperation factor push them over the top.

Final Score Prediction: Mammoth 3, Golden Knights 2

Today's NHL Picks

Lightning at Canadiens OVER 5.5 Buffalo Sabres -118 Utah Mammoth -105