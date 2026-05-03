Sunday MLB Best Bets May 3: Can the Cardinals win 7 straight games?

Sunday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 12:45 PM ET to 7:20 PM ET.

I like two teams playing in the afternoon on Sunday. Both teams are road favorites playing in league matchups.

Can 25-year-old Dodgers lefty Justin Wrobleski pitch well enough to earn his fifth win of the season on Sunday? Will Guardians starter Parker Messick improve his 2026 record to 4-0 in a road matchup with the Athletics?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Sunday MLB Best Bets May 3 article.

MLB Best Bets: Dodgers -147 at Cardinals

Pitching Matchup: Justin Wrobleski (LAD) vs. Dustin May (STL)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are primed to secure an outright victory as road favorites against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a few recent setbacks, Los Angeles has proven to be incredibly resilient, going 7-5 straight up after a loss this year. They excel when the oddsmakers back them, holding a solid 19-13 straight-up record as a favorite in 2026.

Furthermore, the Dodgers consistently take care of business within their own league, boasting a 15-9 straight-up mark in National League matchups this season. While playing away from Dodger Stadium often presents challenges, the Dodgers’ 8-7 straight-up record as the road team demonstrates their ability to win in hostile environments.

Expect Los Angeles to bounce back and overpower St. Louis on Sunday.

Betting Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -147

MLB Best Bets: Guardians -120 at Athletics

Pitching Matchup: Parker Messick (CLE) vs. Aaron Civale (ATH)

The Cleveland Guardians are well-positioned to win outright as money line road favorites against the Athletics on Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland fares well away from home, holding a 4-2 straight-up record as a road favorite this year. They consistently play well against league foes, boasting a solid 12-10 straight-up mark in American League matchups and a 16-15 straight-up record in non-division games this season.

Crucially, the team thrives behind starting pitcher Parker Messick. The Guardians are an impressive 5-1 straight up in his 6 starts this season.

Backed by a dominant 8-2 straight-up mark in their last 10 meetings against the Athletics, expect the Guardians to secure another decisive road victory easily.

Betting Pick: Cleveland Guardians -120

If you want to see which side the public is backing for Sunday’s MLB slate, click through to our MLB public betting chart page.

For all of the odds for Sunday’s MLB games, including run lines, money lines, and totals, head on over to our MLB betting odds page.

Sunday MLB Best Bets May 3