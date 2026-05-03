Sunday NBA Best Bets May 3: Can the Cavs win big at home in Game 7?

Sunday has 2 games on the NBA slate as the first week of May 2026 wraps up. It’s a pair of Game 7’s in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 3:30 PM ET, and the second game will be at 7:30 PM ET. The first game will be broadcast on ABC, while the nightcap will be on NBC and Peacock.

Can the Pistons cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites against the Magic? Can the Raptors hang tough and cover on the road in Game 7 against the Cavaliers?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Sunday NBA Best Bets May 3 article.

To see all the public betting splits for the NBA slate on Sunday, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

If you’d like to know the money line, spread, and total odds for Sunday’s NBA games, check out our NBA betting odds page.

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NBA Best Bet: Detroit Pistons -8.5 over Orlando Magic

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites against the Orlando Magic in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday afternoon.

Riding the momentum of a recent victory, Detroit is 32-30 ATS after a win and a reliable 22-21 ATS as the home team this year. They’ve been consistent all year, boasting a 32-26 ATS record in conference matchups and an impressive 38-34 ATS mark in non-division games this season.

With these trends aligning, expect the Pistons to capitalize on their home-court advantage and maintain the offensive rhythm they established in Game 6. Detroit’s efficient offense should overwhelm Orlando in the second half and allow the Pistons to secure a comfortable, ticket-cashing win.

Final score projection: DETROIT PISTONS 112, ORLANDO MAGIC 101.

NBA Best Bet: Toronto Raptors +8.5 over Cleveland Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are primed to cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of their first-round series on Sunday night.

Toronto is a reliable 25-23 ATS after a win and 21-19 ATS as an underdog this year. They consistently perform in key spots, boasting a 32-26 ATS conference record and a solid 4-2 ATS playoff mark this season.

Additionally, the Raptors have controlled this matchup recently, going 6-3 straight up and 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against the Cavaliers. Backed by a 7-3 ATS streak in their last 10 games overall, expect Toronto to keep Game 7 close until the final horn.

Final score projection: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 112, TORONTO RAPTORS 109.

Sunday NBA Best Bets May 3

Detroit Pistons -8.5 Toronto Raptors +8.5

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