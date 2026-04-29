NHL Playoff Predictions: Lightning on Upset Alert vs. Canadiens?

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This is what playoff betting is all about—tight series, momentum swings, and pressure-packed games where value starts to show if you read the situation correctly. Wednesday’s slate features a pivotal Game 5, a potential closeout in Philly, and a razor-tight series in Vegas where one bounce could decide everything.

Let’s lock in the best angles on the board.

NHL Predictions for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 Canadiens at Lightning Penguins at Flyers Mammoth at Golden Knights

Game 1: Canadiens at Lightning

Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +142 Lightning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -170

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning? Canadiens 17% 83% Lightning

Betting Odds & Outlook

A tied series shifts everything into a best-of-three, and despite Tampa Bay being at home, this number is giving strong underdog value to Montreal. At +142, the Canadiens are being undervalued for how competitive this series has been.

Key Notes & Storylines

Montreal has stayed disciplined and structured, with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield leading a balanced offensive attack. Their ability to capitalize on chances while maintaining defensive shape has kept Tampa from pulling away in any game.

The Lightning still rely on Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov to generate offense, but they haven’t consistently controlled pace. When forced into tighter, grind-it-out games, Montreal has looked just as comfortable.

Goaltending and special teams could swing this, but through four games, there’s been no clear separation—making the plus-money price extremely attractive.

Our Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction

In a coin-flip Game 5, take the value. Montreal continues its strong play and steals one on the road.

Final Score Prediction: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

Game 2: Penguins at Flyers

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Penguins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +102 Flyers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -122

Where is the Public Money? — Penguins or Flyers? Penguins 25% 75% Flyers

Betting Odds & Outlook

Philadelphia returns home with a chance to close out the series, and the price reflects their control. Laying a short number in a closeout spot with the better team has been a profitable playoff angle.

Key Notes & Storylines

The Flyers have imposed their style all series—physical, structured, and relentless on the forecheck. Travis Konecny and Owen Tippett have consistently driven offense, while Sean Couturier continues to anchor the defensive effort.

Pittsburgh is still dangerous behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, but depth and consistency have been issues. They’ve struggled to match Philly’s pace over a full 60 minutes.

Closeout games at home tend to favor the team with structure and depth—both of which lean heavily toward Philadelphia.

Our Penguins vs Flyers Prediction

The Flyers finish what they started. Expect a complete performance and a controlled win to advance.

Final Score Prediction: Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Game 3: Mammoth at Golden Knights

Mammoth vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Mammoth Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +140 Golden Knights Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -166

Where is the Public Money? — Mammoth or Golden Knights? Mammoth 11% 89% Golden Knights

Betting Odds & Outlook

With the series tied and shifting into a best-of-three, Game 5s often tighten up significantly. This total sitting at 5.5 and extra juice on the over (-135) reflects respect for both offenses, but the situational angle points toward a lower-scoring battle.

Key Notes & Storylines

Vegas, led by Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, is capable of explosive offense—but in pivotal games, they tend to lean into structure and defensive discipline.

Utah has been opportunistic all series, with Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley producing timely goals. However, in a high-leverage Game 5, teams typically reduce risk and limit transition chances.

Goaltending becomes magnified here, and both teams are likely to prioritize puck management over aggressive play. That’s a classic recipe for an under.

Our Mammoth vs Golden Knights Prediction

This game slows down considerably, with both teams playing cautiously and minimizing mistakes.

Final Score Prediction: Golden Knights 3, Mammoth 2

Today's NHL Picks

Montreal Canadiens +142 Philadelphia Flyers -122 Mammoth at Golden Knights UNDER 5.5