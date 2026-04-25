NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Flyers sweep Penguins in Game 4 matchup?

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The Battle of Pennsylvania has turned into a one-sided statement—and now the Philadelphia Flyers have a chance to finish it. Up 3-0 in the series, Philadelphia returns home with a sweep on the line, while the Pittsburgh Penguins are staring at elimination and searching for answers that haven’t existed through three games.

This is desperation versus dominance—and that’s exactly where betting value becomes clear.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info & How to Watch Where Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, PA When Saturday, April 25 — 8:00PM ET TV TBS

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Penguins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +100 Flyers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -120

Philadelphia has controlled this series from the opening puck drop, outscoring Pittsburgh 11-4 across three games and completely dictating pace and structure.

Game 3 was more of the same—a 5-2 Flyers win, powered by depth scoring and another strong defensive showing.

Now, history is firmly on their side: teams leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven series advance nearly every time.

Where is the Public Money? — Penguins or Flyers? Penguins 41% 59% Flyers

Key Storylines

Flyers’ Defense Has Crushed Pittsburgh’s Offense

This series hasn’t just been about Philadelphia scoring—it’s about how thoroughly they’ve shut down Pittsburgh’s top-end talent.

The Penguins entered the playoffs as one of the league’s better offensive teams (3.54 goals per game), but they’ve been held to just four total goals in three games, with almost nothing generated at even strength.

Philadelphia’s system has clogged the neutral zone, limited high-danger chances, and forced Pittsburgh into low-quality perimeter shots. It’s been a clinic in playoff hockey.

Dan Vladar Anchoring the Net

Goaltending has been a massive edge for Philadelphia.

Vladar has stopped 70 of 74 shots in the series, including a shutout performance in Game 2, giving the Flyers complete confidence defensively.

Even with a minor injury concern, he’s expected to play—and if not, Philadelphia still has enough structure in front to maintain control.

Trevor Zegras and Depth Scoring Taking Over

Philadelphia’s offense hasn’t relied on one player—it’s been a full-team attack.

Zegras has been a major catalyst, contributing key goals and playmaking, while players like Owen Tippett, Noah Cates, and Rasmus Ristolainen have stepped up throughout the series.

That kind of depth is what wins playoff series—and it’s why this matchup hasn’t been close.

Penguins Turning to Arturs Silovs in Net

With the season on the line, Pittsburgh is making a bold move in goal, turning to Silovs for Game 4.

It’s a sign of urgency—but also instability.

Offensively, stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin haven’t been able to crack Philadelphia’s defensive structure consistently, and line shuffling hasn’t changed that reality.

At this point, it’s not just about effort—it’s about matchup problems they haven’t solved.

Our Blues vs Mammoth Prediction

Everything about this matchup points in one direction.

Philadelphia is deeper, more disciplined, and significantly stronger defensively. They’ve neutralized Pittsburgh’s stars, controlled possession in key moments, and gotten elite goaltending when needed.

Desperation alone doesn’t fix structural issues—and the Penguins simply haven’t shown they can break through.

Expect another controlled, playoff-style game where the Flyers dictate pace, limit chances, and capitalize on mistakes.

Final Score Prediction: Flyers 4, Penguins 2