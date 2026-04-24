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NHL Playoff Predictions: Are Lightning on Upset Alert in Game 3?

byAnthony Rome
April 24, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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The Stanley Cup Playoffs are already delivering exactly what bettors crave—tight series, momentum swings, and lines that haven’t quite caught up to what we’re seeing on the ice. With all three matchups tonight sitting at 1-1, Game 3 becomes the pivot point, and that’s where value starts to emerge. Let’s break down each matchup and get into the best bets for Friday night.

NHL Predictions for Friday, April 24, 2026

Lightning at Canadiens
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:TNT
Golden Knights at Mammoth
Time:9:30PM ET
TV:TBS
Oilers at Ducks
Time:10:00PM ET
TV:TNT

Game 1: Lightning at Canadiens

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Lightning logo
Friday, April 247:00PM ET
MTL
Canadiens logo

Lightning Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-122

Canadiens Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+102
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Blues or Mammoth?

Blues logoBlues
43%
57%
Mammoth logoMammoth
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

Montreal has quietly flipped the script in this series after dropping Game 1, responding with a disciplined, defensive effort to even things up. Now heading home, the Canadiens are in a prime spot to seize control.

Tampa Bay still has the higher-end talent, but their inconsistencies at even strength have been noticeable. The Lightning have relied heavily on special teams, and that’s not always sustainable in a playoff environment—especially on the road in a hostile building like the Bell Centre.

Our Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction

Montreal’s forecheck has started to wear down Tampa’s defense, and their goaltending edge at home gives them a real shot to dictate tempo. In a near coin-flip game, getting plus money with the home side is the sharp angle.

Prediction: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

Game 2: Golden Knights at Mammoth

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Golden Knights logo
Friday, April 249:30PM ET
UTH
Mammoth logo

Golden Knights Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-122

Mammoth Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-108
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Golden Knights or Mammoth?

Golden Knights logoGolden Knights
60%
40%
Mammoth logoMammoth
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This series has all the makings of a track meet—and it’s trending that way fast.

Both teams have shown they can generate offense in bunches, and defensive structure has taken a back seat through the first two games. Vegas thrives in transition, while Utah has leaned into an aggressive, high-pressure attack that creates odd-man rushes both ways.

The goaltending hasn’t been bad, but it hasn’t been strong enough to suppress scoring when these teams open things up. With the series shifting venues, expect even more pace as both sides look to grab control rather than sit back.

Our Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction

Unless there’s a sudden stylistic shift—which is unlikely—this game should feature plenty of chances and goals.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Mammoth 3

Game 3: Oilers at Ducks

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Oilers logo
Friday, April 2410:00PM ET
ANA
Ducks logo

Oilers Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-130

Ducks Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+110
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Oilers or Ducks?

Oilers logoOilers
74%
26%
Ducks logoDucks
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

At first glance, an Oilers playoff game screams offense—but this series has been more controlled than expected.

Anaheim deserves a ton of credit for slowing things down and limiting Edmonton’s explosive top line. They’ve clogged the neutral zone effectively and forced the Oilers to play a more methodical game, which isn’t their strength.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has adjusted by tightening up defensively, recognizing that trading chances hasn’t worked consistently in this matchup. That shift has brought the total into dangerous territory at 7—one of the highest numbers you’ll see in the playoffs.

Our Oilers vs Ducks Prediction

With both teams now understanding the stakes of Game 3, expect a more cautious, structured approach. Fewer odd-man rushes and more zone time battles should keep scoring in check.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Ducks 2

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Montreal Canadiens +105
  2. Golden Knights/Mammoth OVER 6
  3. Oilers/Ducks UNDER 7
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byAnthony Rome
Updated