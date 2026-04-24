NHL Playoff Predictions: Are Lightning on Upset Alert in Game 3?

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The Stanley Cup Playoffs are already delivering exactly what bettors crave—tight series, momentum swings, and lines that haven’t quite caught up to what we’re seeing on the ice. With all three matchups tonight sitting at 1-1, Game 3 becomes the pivot point, and that’s where value starts to emerge. Let’s break down each matchup and get into the best bets for Friday night.

NHL Predictions for Friday, April 24, 2026 Lightning at Canadiens Golden Knights at Mammoth Oilers at Ducks

Game 1: Lightning at Canadiens

Lightning vs Canadiens Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Lightning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -122 Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +102

Where is the Public Money? — Blues or Mammoth? Blues 43% 57% Mammoth

Montreal has quietly flipped the script in this series after dropping Game 1, responding with a disciplined, defensive effort to even things up. Now heading home, the Canadiens are in a prime spot to seize control.

Tampa Bay still has the higher-end talent, but their inconsistencies at even strength have been noticeable. The Lightning have relied heavily on special teams, and that’s not always sustainable in a playoff environment—especially on the road in a hostile building like the Bell Centre.

Our Lightning vs Canadiens Prediction

Montreal’s forecheck has started to wear down Tampa’s defense, and their goaltending edge at home gives them a real shot to dictate tempo. In a near coin-flip game, getting plus money with the home side is the sharp angle.

Prediction: Canadiens 3, Lightning 2

Game 2: Golden Knights at Mammoth

Golden Knights vs Mammoth Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Golden Knights Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -122 Mammoth Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -108

Where is the Public Money? — Golden Knights or Mammoth? Golden Knights 60% 40% Mammoth

This series has all the makings of a track meet—and it’s trending that way fast.

Both teams have shown they can generate offense in bunches, and defensive structure has taken a back seat through the first two games. Vegas thrives in transition, while Utah has leaned into an aggressive, high-pressure attack that creates odd-man rushes both ways.

The goaltending hasn’t been bad, but it hasn’t been strong enough to suppress scoring when these teams open things up. With the series shifting venues, expect even more pace as both sides look to grab control rather than sit back.

Our Golden Knights vs Mammoth Prediction

Unless there’s a sudden stylistic shift—which is unlikely—this game should feature plenty of chances and goals.

Prediction: Golden Knights 4, Mammoth 3

Game 3: Oilers at Ducks

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Oilers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -130 Ducks Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +110

Where is the Public Money? — Oilers or Ducks? Oilers 74% 26% Ducks

At first glance, an Oilers playoff game screams offense—but this series has been more controlled than expected.

Anaheim deserves a ton of credit for slowing things down and limiting Edmonton’s explosive top line. They’ve clogged the neutral zone effectively and forced the Oilers to play a more methodical game, which isn’t their strength.

Edmonton, meanwhile, has adjusted by tightening up defensively, recognizing that trading chances hasn’t worked consistently in this matchup. That shift has brought the total into dangerous territory at 7—one of the highest numbers you’ll see in the playoffs.

Our Oilers vs Ducks Prediction

With both teams now understanding the stakes of Game 3, expect a more cautious, structured approach. Fewer odd-man rushes and more zone time battles should keep scoring in check.

Prediction: Oilers 4, Ducks 2

Today's NHL Picks

Montreal Canadiens +105 Golden Knights/Mammoth OVER 6 Oilers/Ducks UNDER 7