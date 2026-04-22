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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Penguins pick up first win of series?

byAnthony Rome
April 22, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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Wednesday’s playoff slate is all about momentum swings and desperation spots. With one team facing a 0-2 hole, another series shifting venues tied 1-1, and a high-octane matchup adjusting after Game 1, this is where bettors can capitalize on situational edges and pace changes.

Let’s break down your plays.

NHL Predictions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Penguins at Flyers
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:TNT
Stars at Wild
Time:8:30PM ET
TV:TNT
Ducks at Oilers
Time:10:00PM ET
TV:TBS

Game 1: Penguins at Flyers

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Penguins logo
Wednesday, April 227:00PM ET
PHI
Flyers logo

Penguins Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-105

Flyers Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-115
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Penguins or Flyers?

Penguins logoPenguins
35%
65%
Flyers logoFlyers
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a must-win spot for Pittsburgh—plain and simple.

Down 0-2, the Penguins are now in desperation mode, and that typically brings out a more aggressive, urgent style. Expect them to push pace early and take more offensive risks, especially with their season essentially on the line.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, returns home with control of the series—but this is often where teams can ease off slightly, even subconsciously. Protecting a lead is different from chasing one.

Our Penguins vs Flyers Prediction

At near pick’em (-104), you’re getting the team with maximum urgency and a clear need to dictate the game.

Pick: Penguins -104

Game 2: Stars at Wild

Stars vs Wild Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Stars logo
Wednesday, April 229:00PM ET
MIN
Wild logo

Stars Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+112

Wild Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-129
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Stars or Wild?

Stars logoStars
37%
63%
Wild logoWild
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This series now shifts to Minnesota tied 1-1, and that’s a big factor.

The Wild are built for home-ice playoff hockey—structured, physical, and disciplined. In this environment, they’re far more comfortable controlling pace and limiting high-danger chances.

Dallas is a complete team, but on the road, against a team like Minnesota, they’re less likely to dictate tempo. This becomes a tight, grind-it-out game, which favors the Wild’s identity.

Our Stars vs Wild Prediction

At -130, you’re backing the team better suited to impose its style at home in a pivotal Game 3.

Pick: Wild -130

Game 3: Ducks at Oilers

Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Ducks logo
Wednesday, April 2210:00PM ET
EDM
Oilers logo

Ducks Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+170

Oilers Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-190
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers?

Ducks logoDucks
12%
88%
Oilers logoOilers
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a smart adjustment play after Game 1.

Edmonton’s games naturally carry high totals because of their offensive firepower, but in the playoffs—especially after seeing an opponent once—teams often tighten up defensively and adjust their approach.

Anaheim, after Game 1, will likely focus on slowing things down and limiting Edmonton’s rush chances, which is the key to keeping this game under control.

Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction

A total of 7 is high for a playoff game, even with Edmonton’s scoring ability. You don’t need a shutdown performance—just a more controlled pace.

Pick: UNDER 7 goals

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Pittsburgh Penguins -104
  2. Minnesota Wild -130
  3. Ducks/Oilers UNDER 7
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byAnthony Rome
Updated