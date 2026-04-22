NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Penguins pick up first win of series?

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Wednesday’s playoff slate is all about momentum swings and desperation spots. With one team facing a 0-2 hole, another series shifting venues tied 1-1, and a high-octane matchup adjusting after Game 1, this is where bettors can capitalize on situational edges and pace changes.

Let’s break down your plays.

NHL Predictions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 Penguins at Flyers Stars at Wild Ducks at Oilers

Game 1: Penguins at Flyers

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Penguins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -105 Flyers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -115

Where is the Public Money? — Penguins or Flyers? Penguins 35% 65% Flyers

This is a must-win spot for Pittsburgh—plain and simple.

Down 0-2, the Penguins are now in desperation mode, and that typically brings out a more aggressive, urgent style. Expect them to push pace early and take more offensive risks, especially with their season essentially on the line.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, returns home with control of the series—but this is often where teams can ease off slightly, even subconsciously. Protecting a lead is different from chasing one.

Our Penguins vs Flyers Prediction

At near pick’em (-104), you’re getting the team with maximum urgency and a clear need to dictate the game.

Pick: Penguins -104

Game 2: Stars at Wild

Stars vs Wild Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Stars Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +112 Wild Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -129

Where is the Public Money? — Stars or Wild? Stars 37% 63% Wild

This series now shifts to Minnesota tied 1-1, and that’s a big factor.

The Wild are built for home-ice playoff hockey—structured, physical, and disciplined. In this environment, they’re far more comfortable controlling pace and limiting high-danger chances.

Dallas is a complete team, but on the road, against a team like Minnesota, they’re less likely to dictate tempo. This becomes a tight, grind-it-out game, which favors the Wild’s identity.

Our Stars vs Wild Prediction

At -130, you’re backing the team better suited to impose its style at home in a pivotal Game 3.

Pick: Wild -130

Game 3: Ducks at Oilers

Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Ducks Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +170 Oilers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -190

Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers? Ducks 12% 88% Oilers

This is a smart adjustment play after Game 1.

Edmonton’s games naturally carry high totals because of their offensive firepower, but in the playoffs—especially after seeing an opponent once—teams often tighten up defensively and adjust their approach.

Anaheim, after Game 1, will likely focus on slowing things down and limiting Edmonton’s rush chances, which is the key to keeping this game under control.

Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction

A total of 7 is high for a playoff game, even with Edmonton’s scoring ability. You don’t need a shutdown performance—just a more controlled pace.

Pick: UNDER 7 goals

Today's NHL Picks

Pittsburgh Penguins -104 Minnesota Wild -130 Ducks/Oilers UNDER 7