NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Penguins pick up first win of series?

Wednesday’s playoff slate is all about momentum swings and desperation spots. With one team facing a 0-2 hole, another series shifting venues tied 1-1, and a high-octane matchup adjusting after Game 1, this is where bettors can capitalize on situational edges and pace changes.
Let’s break down your plays.
NHL Predictions for Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Game 1: Penguins at Flyers
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Penguins Odds
Flyers Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Penguins or Flyers?
This is a must-win spot for Pittsburgh—plain and simple.
Down 0-2, the Penguins are now in desperation mode, and that typically brings out a more aggressive, urgent style. Expect them to push pace early and take more offensive risks, especially with their season essentially on the line.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, returns home with control of the series—but this is often where teams can ease off slightly, even subconsciously. Protecting a lead is different from chasing one.
Our Penguins vs Flyers Prediction
At near pick’em (-104), you’re getting the team with maximum urgency and a clear need to dictate the game.
Pick: Penguins -104
Game 2: Stars at Wild
Stars vs Wild Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Stars Odds
Wild Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Stars or Wild?
This series now shifts to Minnesota tied 1-1, and that’s a big factor.
The Wild are built for home-ice playoff hockey—structured, physical, and disciplined. In this environment, they’re far more comfortable controlling pace and limiting high-danger chances.
Dallas is a complete team, but on the road, against a team like Minnesota, they’re less likely to dictate tempo. This becomes a tight, grind-it-out game, which favors the Wild’s identity.
Our Stars vs Wild Prediction
At -130, you’re backing the team better suited to impose its style at home in a pivotal Game 3.
Pick: Wild -130
Game 3: Ducks at Oilers
Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Ducks Odds
Oilers Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers?
This is a smart adjustment play after Game 1.
Edmonton’s games naturally carry high totals because of their offensive firepower, but in the playoffs—especially after seeing an opponent once—teams often tighten up defensively and adjust their approach.
Anaheim, after Game 1, will likely focus on slowing things down and limiting Edmonton’s rush chances, which is the key to keeping this game under control.
Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction
A total of 7 is high for a playoff game, even with Edmonton’s scoring ability. You don’t need a shutdown performance—just a more controlled pace.
Pick: UNDER 7 goals
Today's NHL Picks
- Pittsburgh Penguins -104
- Minnesota Wild -130
- Ducks/Oilers UNDER 7