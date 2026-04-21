NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth even series vs. Golden Knights?

The playoff grind continues Tuesday night, and this is where bettors can really capitalize on Game 2/early-series adjustments. Teams tighten up even more after seeing each other once, but at the same time, mismatches and pricing inefficiencies start to stand out.
Tonight’s card features a classic playoff under, a strong home favorite in control of its matchup, and a live underdog with upset potential. Let’s break it down.
NHL Predictions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Game 1: Canadiens vs. Lightning
Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Canadiens Odds
Lightning Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning?
This is exactly the type of number you expect to see drop in a playoff series—and for good reason.
Tampa Bay is one of the most disciplined and experienced playoff teams, and they know how to manage games once a series gets underway. Expect them to lean heavily into structure, limiting Montreal’s chances and controlling pace.
The Canadiens, especially on the road, will likely take a defense-first approach, focusing on staying in the game rather than opening things up. That typically leads to longer possessions, fewer odd-man rushes, and lower shot quality.
Our Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction
With a total of 5.5, this projects as a 3-2 or 2-1 type of game, where every goal is earned.
👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals
Game 2: Bruins vs. Sabres
Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Bruins Odds
Sabres Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Bruins or Sabres?
This is a strong series-control spot for Buffalo.
Up 1-0, the Sabres now have the opportunity to put Boston in a serious hole—and they’ve already shown they can dictate the style of play. Their offensive pace and pressure forced the Bruins into uncomfortable situations in Game 1.
Boston will try to adjust, but that often means opening up slightly to generate more offense—which plays right into Buffalo’s strengths.
Our Bruins vs Sabres Prediction
At home again, with confidence and momentum, Buffalo is in position to control the tempo and create the better scoring chances.
👉 Pick: Sabres -157
Game 3: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights
Mammoth vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Mammoth Odds
Golden Knights Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Mammoth or Golden Knights?
This is one of the best bounce-back underdog spots on the board.
Utah is down 0-1, which immediately increases urgency. Teams in this position typically come out more aggressive, looking to push pace and avoid falling into a 0-2 hole.
Vegas is structured and disciplined, but they’re also vulnerable if the game becomes less controlled. If Utah can disrupt the rhythm early, this matchup becomes far more balanced than the odds suggest.
Our Mammoth vs Golden Knights Prediction
Game 2s often produce surprises—especially when the trailing team raises its level.
👉 Pick: Mammoth +132
Today's NHL Picks
- Canadiens vs. Lightning UNDER 5.5
- Buffalo Sabres -157
- Utah Mammoth +132