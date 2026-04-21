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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth even series vs. Golden Knights?

byAnthony Rome
April 21, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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The playoff grind continues Tuesday night, and this is where bettors can really capitalize on Game 2/early-series adjustments. Teams tighten up even more after seeing each other once, but at the same time, mismatches and pricing inefficiencies start to stand out.

Tonight’s card features a classic playoff under, a strong home favorite in control of its matchup, and a live underdog with upset potential. Let’s break it down.

NHL Predictions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Canadiens vs. Lightning
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:ESPN2
Bruins vs. Sabres
Time:7:30PM ET
TV:ESPN
Mammoth vs. Golden Knights
Time:9:30PM ET
TV:ESPN2

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Lightning

Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Canadiens logo
Tuesday, April 207:00PM ET
TB
Lightning logo

Canadiens Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+160

Lightning Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-192
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning?

Canadiens logoCanadiens
31%
69%
Lightning logoLightning
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is exactly the type of number you expect to see drop in a playoff series—and for good reason.

Tampa Bay is one of the most disciplined and experienced playoff teams, and they know how to manage games once a series gets underway. Expect them to lean heavily into structure, limiting Montreal’s chances and controlling pace.

The Canadiens, especially on the road, will likely take a defense-first approach, focusing on staying in the game rather than opening things up. That typically leads to longer possessions, fewer odd-man rushes, and lower shot quality.

Our Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction

With a total of 5.5, this projects as a 3-2 or 2-1 type of game, where every goal is earned.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Game 2: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Bruins logo
Tuesday, April 207:30PM ET
BUF
Sabres logo

Bruins Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+145

Sabres Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-175
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Bruins or Sabres?

Bruins logoBruins
21%
79%
Sabres logoSabres
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a strong series-control spot for Buffalo.

Up 1-0, the Sabres now have the opportunity to put Boston in a serious hole—and they’ve already shown they can dictate the style of play. Their offensive pace and pressure forced the Bruins into uncomfortable situations in Game 1.

Boston will try to adjust, but that often means opening up slightly to generate more offense—which plays right into Buffalo’s strengths.

Our Bruins vs Sabres Prediction

At home again, with confidence and momentum, Buffalo is in position to control the tempo and create the better scoring chances.

👉 Pick: Sabres -157

Game 3: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Mammoth vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Mammoth logo
Tuesday, April 209:30PM ET
VGK
Golden Knights logo

Mammoth Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+130

Golden Knights Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-155
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Mammoth or Golden Knights?

Mammoth logoMammoth
14%
86%
Golden Knights logoGolden Knights
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is one of the best bounce-back underdog spots on the board.

Utah is down 0-1, which immediately increases urgency. Teams in this position typically come out more aggressive, looking to push pace and avoid falling into a 0-2 hole.

Vegas is structured and disciplined, but they’re also vulnerable if the game becomes less controlled. If Utah can disrupt the rhythm early, this matchup becomes far more balanced than the odds suggest.

Our Mammoth vs Golden Knights Prediction

Game 2s often produce surprises—especially when the trailing team raises its level.

👉 Pick: Mammoth +132

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Canadiens vs. Lightning UNDER 5.5
  2. Buffalo Sabres -157
  3. Utah Mammoth +132
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byAnthony Rome
Updated