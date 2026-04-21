NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Mammoth even series vs. Golden Knights?

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The playoff grind continues Tuesday night, and this is where bettors can really capitalize on Game 2/early-series adjustments. Teams tighten up even more after seeing each other once, but at the same time, mismatches and pricing inefficiencies start to stand out.

Tonight’s card features a classic playoff under, a strong home favorite in control of its matchup, and a live underdog with upset potential. Let’s break it down.

NHL Predictions for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Canadiens vs. Lightning Bruins vs. Sabres Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Game 1: Canadiens vs. Lightning

Canadiens vs Lightning Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Canadiens Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +160 Lightning Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -192

Where is the Public Money? — Canadiens or Lightning? Canadiens 31% 69% Lightning

This is exactly the type of number you expect to see drop in a playoff series—and for good reason.

Tampa Bay is one of the most disciplined and experienced playoff teams, and they know how to manage games once a series gets underway. Expect them to lean heavily into structure, limiting Montreal’s chances and controlling pace.

The Canadiens, especially on the road, will likely take a defense-first approach, focusing on staying in the game rather than opening things up. That typically leads to longer possessions, fewer odd-man rushes, and lower shot quality.

Our Canadiens vs Lightning Prediction

With a total of 5.5, this projects as a 3-2 or 2-1 type of game, where every goal is earned.

👉 Pick: UNDER 5.5 goals

Game 2: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins vs Sabres Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Bruins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +145 Sabres Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -175

Where is the Public Money? — Bruins or Sabres? Bruins 21% 79% Sabres

This is a strong series-control spot for Buffalo.

Up 1-0, the Sabres now have the opportunity to put Boston in a serious hole—and they’ve already shown they can dictate the style of play. Their offensive pace and pressure forced the Bruins into uncomfortable situations in Game 1.

Boston will try to adjust, but that often means opening up slightly to generate more offense—which plays right into Buffalo’s strengths.

Our Bruins vs Sabres Prediction

At home again, with confidence and momentum, Buffalo is in position to control the tempo and create the better scoring chances.

👉 Pick: Sabres -157

Game 3: Mammoth vs. Golden Knights

Mammoth vs Golden Knights Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Mammoth Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +130 Golden Knights Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -155

Where is the Public Money? — Mammoth or Golden Knights? Mammoth 14% 86% Golden Knights

This is one of the best bounce-back underdog spots on the board.

Utah is down 0-1, which immediately increases urgency. Teams in this position typically come out more aggressive, looking to push pace and avoid falling into a 0-2 hole.

Vegas is structured and disciplined, but they’re also vulnerable if the game becomes less controlled. If Utah can disrupt the rhythm early, this matchup becomes far more balanced than the odds suggest.

Our Mammoth vs Golden Knights Prediction

Game 2s often produce surprises—especially when the trailing team raises its level.

👉 Pick: Mammoth +132

Today's NHL Picks

Canadiens vs. Lightning UNDER 5.5 Buffalo Sabres -157 Utah Mammoth +132