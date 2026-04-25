UFL Predictions: Will Storm cover 3-Point Spread vs. Battlehawks?

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Saturday night in Orlando brings one of the most compelling matchups of the week—an unbeaten Storm team facing a Battlehawks squad still searching for offensive consistency. Add in the coaching storyline with Anthony Becht facing his former team, and this one has plenty of intrigue from both a football and betting perspective.

Battlehawks vs Storm Game Info & How to Watch Where Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, FL When Saturday, April 25 — 7:00PM ET TV ESPN

Battlehawks vs Storm Spread, Moneyline & Total Battlehawks Odds Spread +3 Total 44.5 Moneyline +140 Storm Odds Spread -3 Total 44.5 Moneyline -166

Orlando has been the most complete—and consistent—team in the UFL through four weeks.

It starts with Jack Plummer, who has been incredibly efficient:

854 passing yards

7 TDs, just 1 INT

League-leading efficiency and completion rate

More importantly, he’s protecting the football and keeping the offense on schedule. That’s a huge advantage in a league where turnovers have swung so many games.

And it’s not just the passing game. Orlando’s offense has shown depth and adaptability. Even with injuries at receiver, different playmakers continue to step up, making them difficult to scheme against.

Defensively, they’ve been just as dominant:

#1 against the run (61 yards allowed per game)

Coming off a shutout performance

Forcing opponents into predictable, one-dimensional game plans

Now flip to St. Louis.

The Battlehawks’ biggest issue is simple: offensive inconsistency.

Last week:

Just 6 completions total

Heavy reliance on Hakeem Butler, who accounted for most of the explosive plays

While Butler is a game-breaker (311 yards on the season), the lack of supporting production makes this offense easier to defend—especially against a disciplined unit like Orlando.

The addition of Luis Perez is interesting long-term, but on a short week, it’s unlikely to have a major impact. That leaves Harrison Frost under pressure again after a shaky outing.

The one thing keeping St. Louis competitive is their defense:

10 sacks (2nd in UFL)

Strong against the run (84 yards allowed per game)

They can create pressure—and that’s their path to staying in this game.

Key Factors

1. Orlando’s Offensive Efficiency

They don’t beat themselves. Against an inconsistent offense, that’s a huge edge.

2. St. Louis Passing Game

If they can’t find balance beyond Butler, Orlando will key in and shut things down.

3. Trenches Battle

Both teams stop the run well, so this likely becomes a QB-driven game—favoring Plummer.

4. Pressure on Plummer

If St. Louis can disrupt him, they have a chance. If not, Orlando controls the pace.

Our Battlehawks vs Storm Prediction

Best Bets

Orlando Storm -3

At home, unbeaten, and with the more reliable offense and quarterback, Orlando has the edge. In a game likely decided by efficiency, they’re the safer side.

Under 44.5

Both defenses are strong against the run, and St. Louis’ offensive limitations should keep scoring in check. This feels more like a controlled, mid-40s-or-below type game.

Final Prediction

Orlando Storm 24, St. Louis Battlehawks 17

Orlando’s balance and efficiency once again win out. Plummer protects the football, the defense limits St. Louis’ one-dimensional attack, and the Storm remain unbeaten with another disciplined performance.

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