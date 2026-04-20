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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Ducks vs. Oilers turn into Game 2 shootout?

byAnthony Rome
April 20, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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The NHL playoffs roll on Monday night, and Game 2 (or early-series matchups) are where things can shift dramatically. Adjustments start kicking in, teams loosen up after the Game 1 feeling-out process, and that often creates value on totals—especially overs—along with strong sides in bounce-back or control spots.

Tonight’s slate features two games that could open up offensively and a Western Conference contender in a strong position to take control of its series.

NHL Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026

Flyers vs. Penguins
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:ESPN
Wild vs. Stars
Time:9:30PM ET
TV:ESPN
Ducks vs. Oilers
Time:10:30PM ET
TV:ESPN2

Game 1: Flyers vs. Penguins

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Flyers logo
Monday, April 207:00PM ET
PIT
Penguins logo

Flyers Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline+130

Penguins Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-155
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Flyers or Penguins?

Flyers logoFlyers
36%
64%
Penguins logoPenguins
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a great spot for an over in a rivalry matchup that can turn quickly.

Pittsburgh tends to play with pace and offensive intent on home ice, especially in playoff games where they’re looking to seize momentum. Their ability to generate chances off the rush and sustained pressure makes them dangerous.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is unlikely to sit back if they fall behind. They’ve shown they can contribute offensively, and in a playoff setting, chasing the game often leads to more open ice and higher-event hockey.

The key here is game flow—if Pittsburgh scores early, this could turn into a back-and-forth game rather than a defensive grind.

Our Flyers vs Peguins Prediction

At 6, you don’t need a shootout—just steady offense from both sides. A 4-3 type game gets you there.

👉 Pick: OVER 6 goals

Game 2: Wild vs. Stars

Wild vs Stars Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Wild logo
Monday, April 209:30PM ET
DAL
Stars logo

Wild Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+114

Stars Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-135
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Stars?

Wild logoWild
32%
68%
Stars logoStars
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a strong control spot for Dallas.

The Stars are one of the more complete teams in the league, combining structured defense with efficient scoring. At home, they’re especially effective at dictating tempo and limiting opponent opportunities.

Minnesota prefers low-event hockey, but that can actually play into Dallas’ hands. The Stars are comfortable in structured games and have the edge in depth and finishing ability.

Our Wild vs Stars Prediction

Replace this with the pick for Game 2: clear call and 2-3 sentences of justification.

Game 3: Ducks vs. Oilers

Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Ducks logo
Monday, April 2010:00PM ET
EDM
Oilers logo

Ducks Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-150

Oilers Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-180
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers?

Ducks logoDucks
30%
70%
Oilers logoOilers
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is the most explosive matchup on the board.

Edmonton’s style is built for overs—they play fast, attack constantly, and can score in bunches, especially at home. Once they find rhythm, games tend to open up quickly.

Anaheim may not be as consistent, but they’re capable of contributing offensively—especially in games where pace increases. More importantly, they’ve had defensive issues, which is exactly what drives overs against a team like Edmonton.

The key here is tempo. If the Oilers push pace early (which they typically do), this game could turn into a track meet.

Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction

With a 6.5 total, the ceiling is high for both teams to contribute.

👉 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Flyers vs. Penguins OVER 6
  2. Dallas Stars -134
  3. Ducks vs. Oilers OVER 6.5
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byAnthony Rome
Updated