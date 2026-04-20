NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Ducks vs. Oilers turn into Game 2 shootout?

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The NHL playoffs roll on Monday night, and Game 2 (or early-series matchups) are where things can shift dramatically. Adjustments start kicking in, teams loosen up after the Game 1 feeling-out process, and that often creates value on totals—especially overs—along with strong sides in bounce-back or control spots.

Tonight’s slate features two games that could open up offensively and a Western Conference contender in a strong position to take control of its series.

NHL Predictions for Monday, April 20, 2026 Flyers vs. Penguins Wild vs. Stars Ducks vs. Oilers

Game 1: Flyers vs. Penguins

Flyers vs Penguins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Flyers Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline +130 Penguins Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -155

Where is the Public Money? — Flyers or Penguins? Flyers 36% 64% Penguins

This is a great spot for an over in a rivalry matchup that can turn quickly.

Pittsburgh tends to play with pace and offensive intent on home ice, especially in playoff games where they’re looking to seize momentum. Their ability to generate chances off the rush and sustained pressure makes them dangerous.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, is unlikely to sit back if they fall behind. They’ve shown they can contribute offensively, and in a playoff setting, chasing the game often leads to more open ice and higher-event hockey.

The key here is game flow—if Pittsburgh scores early, this could turn into a back-and-forth game rather than a defensive grind.

Our Flyers vs Peguins Prediction

At 6, you don’t need a shootout—just steady offense from both sides. A 4-3 type game gets you there.

👉 Pick: OVER 6 goals

Game 2: Wild vs. Stars

Wild vs Stars Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Wild Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +114 Stars Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -135

Where is the Public Money? — Wild or Stars? Wild 32% 68% Stars

This is a strong control spot for Dallas.

The Stars are one of the more complete teams in the league, combining structured defense with efficient scoring. At home, they’re especially effective at dictating tempo and limiting opponent opportunities.

Minnesota prefers low-event hockey, but that can actually play into Dallas’ hands. The Stars are comfortable in structured games and have the edge in depth and finishing ability.

Our Wild vs Stars Prediction

Replace this with the pick for Game 2: clear call and 2-3 sentences of justification.

Game 3: Ducks vs. Oilers

Ducks vs Oilers Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Ducks Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -150 Oilers Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -180

Where is the Public Money? — Ducks or Oilers? Ducks 30% 70% Oilers

This is the most explosive matchup on the board.

Edmonton’s style is built for overs—they play fast, attack constantly, and can score in bunches, especially at home. Once they find rhythm, games tend to open up quickly.

Anaheim may not be as consistent, but they’re capable of contributing offensively—especially in games where pace increases. More importantly, they’ve had defensive issues, which is exactly what drives overs against a team like Edmonton.

The key here is tempo. If the Oilers push pace early (which they typically do), this game could turn into a track meet.

Our Ducks vs Oilers Prediction

With a 6.5 total, the ceiling is high for both teams to contribute.

👉 Pick: OVER 6.5 goals

Today's NHL Picks

Flyers vs. Penguins OVER 6 Dallas Stars -134 Ducks vs. Oilers OVER 6.5