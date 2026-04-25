Saturday MLB Best Bets April 25: Can the Rangers avoid an upset?

Saturday’s MLB slate features 15 matchups with start times spanning from 12:05 PM ET to 7:15 PM ET.

I like a pair of teams playing in the evening window on Saturday. Both clubs are off to pleasantly surprising starts with records that are multiple games over .500.

Can 33-year-old Athletics lefty Jeffrey Springs pitch well enough to earn his fourth win of the season on Saturday? Will Reds starter Brady Singer improve his 2026 record to 2-1 in a home matchup with the Tigers?

I’ll make picks for both games below. Read on for our Saturday MLB Best Bets April 25 article.

MLB Best Bets: Athletics +120 at Rangers

Pitching Matchup: Jeffrey Springs (ATH) vs. MacKenzie Gore (TEX)

The Athletics are primed to pull off an upset against the Texas Rangers this Saturday as money line road underdogs.

Despite the odds, the A’s have thrived in hostile territory this year, boasting a 9-7 straight-up record as the road team. They consistently step up against familiar foes, going 7-4 straight up in division games. Furthermore, the daily grind hasn’t slowed the A’s down; they are 12-10 straight up when playing on no rest and an impressive 13-12 straight up when facing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Expect the Athletics’ underrated lineup to get a big hit or two in crucial situations late in the game, allowing them to secure a hard-fought, outright victory in Texas.

At the point of composition, 52% of public bets are on the Rangers money line at -142 odds. To view all of the public betting splits for Saturday’s MLB contests, check out our MLB public betting chart page.

Betting Pick: Athletics +120

MLB Best Bets: Reds -110 vs. Tigers

Pitching Matchup: Brady Singer (CIN) vs. Jack Flaherty (DET)

The Cincinnati Reds are in a good spot to secure an outright victory at home against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

The Reds have defended their home turf effectively, posting a solid 7-6 straight-up record as the home team this year. They have also dominated American League opponents in 2026, boasting an impressive 12-4 straight-up mark in interleague matchups.

Cincinnati consistently sustains its momentum, going 11-5 straight up after a win, and they excel in neutral scheduling scenarios, sitting at 15-8 straight up when facing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Expect the Reds’ solid lineup to build off their recent success, leveraging their home-field advantage to outpace Detroit and grab another win.

With this game being played at the bandbox known as Great American Ballpark, you can bet over the total of 9.5 runs at -105 at most books. To stay up to date on all of the run line, money line, and total odds, take a look at our MLB betting odds page.

Betting Pick: Cincinnati Reds -110

Saturday MLB Best Bets April 25