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UFL Predictions: Will Defenders Cover Spread vs. Stallions?

byAnthony Rome
April 24, 2026
UFL Predictions UFL Predictions
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Week 5 of the UFL season kicks off on Friday night with a D.C. Defenders vs. Birmingham Stallions matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. This matchup is all about momentum—and right now, it’s completely one-sided. D.C. is rolling as arguably the most complete team in the league, while Birmingham is in full-on reset mode, especially at quarterback. That contrast makes this one of the more telling betting spots on the board.

Defenders vs Stallions Game Info & How to Watch

WhereProtective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
WhenFriday, April 24 — 7:00PM ET
TVFOX

Defenders vs Stallions Spread, Moneyline & Total

Defenders logo
Friday, April 247:00PM ET
BHAM
Stallions logo

Defenders Odds

Spread-6.5
Total44.5
Moneyline-278

Stallions Odds

Spread+6.5
Total44.5
Moneyline+225
Click here to view real-time UFL Odds information.

Matchup Breakdown

D.C. looks like a team hitting its stride at the perfect time.

After a shaky opener, they’ve ripped off three straight wins, and it’s not just one phase carrying them—it’s everything clicking together.

Jordan Ta’amu is trending up:

  • 204 passing yards, 2 TDs last week
  • Added 61 rushing yards
  • Extended plays and avoided pressure much more effectively

That mobility is huge against a Birmingham front that hasn’t been overwhelming, and it adds another layer to an offense that’s already dangerous on the ground.

Then there’s the defense—and this is where the mismatch really shows up.

D.C. leads the league with:

  • 12 sacks
  • 7 takeaways
  • Top-ranked total defense

They don’t just contain offenses—they disrupt them completely. With Derick Roberson leading the pass rush and a ball-hawking secondary behind it, this unit can take over games.

Now compare that to Birmingham…

They’re coming off a shutout loss at home, have dropped three straight, and just made a major move at quarterback:

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson enters the picture
  • Michael Hiers remains an option
  • No real clarity or continuity at the position

That’s a brutal spot to be in against a defense like D.C.’s.

The Stallions do have a path—lean on Anthony McFarland, establish the run, and try to slow the game down. But if they fall behind early, that plan likely goes out the window.

Key Factors

1. Birmingham QB Situation
New QB + short week + elite defense = major risk. This is the biggest variable in the game.

2. D.C. Pass Rush vs. Stallions O-Line
If D.C. lives in the backfield (as they’ve been doing), Birmingham won’t be able to function offensively.

3. Ta’amu’s Mobility
His ability to extend plays neutralizes pressure and keeps drives alive—something Birmingham has struggled to defend.

4. Game Script
If D.C. gets ahead, their defense can pin its ears back and completely take over.

Our Defenders vs Stallions Prediction

D.C. Defenders -6.5
This is a strong matchup edge across the board. D.C. is the hotter, more complete team, while Birmingham is dealing with instability at the most important position.

Under 44.5
Birmingham’s offensive uncertainty + D.C.’s defensive dominance points toward limited scoring on one side. Unless turnovers create short fields, this stays controlled.

Final Prediction

D.C. Defenders 27, Birmingham Stallions 13

D.C.’s defense overwhelms a transitioning Birmingham offense, forcing mistakes and controlling the pace. Ta’amu continues his upward trend, and the Defenders cruise to a fourth straight win while covering comfortably on the road.

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byAnthony Rome
Updated