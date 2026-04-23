NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Senators notch first win of series?

Thursday’s playoff slate is all about swing games and pressure spots. With one series tied, another on the brink of a sweep, and a matchup where styles are starting to open up, this is where situational betting edges really come into play.
Let’s break down your three plays.
NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 23, 2026
Game 1: Sabres at Bruins
Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Sabres Odds
Bruins Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins?
This is a huge swing game in a series now tied 1-1.
Buffalo has already shown it can dictate pace and generate offense in this matchup, and that’s the key edge here. When the Sabres are pushing tempo, Boston can struggle to keep up offensively.
Now shifting to Boston, the Bruins will look to tighten things up—but that also limits their own scoring upside. If this turns into even a moderately open game, it favors Buffalo.
Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction
At near pick’em (-110), you’re getting the team with the higher offensive ceiling and ability to take over stretches of play.
👉 Pick: Sabres -110
Game 2: Hurricanes at Senators
Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Hurricanes Odds
Senators Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Hurricanes or Senators?
This is a classic desperation home spot.
Down 0-2, Ottawa returns home knowing this is essentially a must-win game. Teams in this position typically come out with maximum urgency, physicality, and pace early.
Carolina has controlled the series so far, but being up 2-0 can sometimes lead to a slight drop in edge—especially on the road. If Ottawa can grab momentum early, this becomes a very different game.
Our Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction
At -120, you’re backing the team with everything on the line and home ice behind them.
👉 Pick: Senators -122
Game 3: Oilers vs Kings
Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line, Moneyline & Total
Avalanche Odds
Kings Odds
Where is the Public Money? — Avalanche or Kings?
This is where the series dynamic starts to shift.
Los Angeles is typically a structured, defensive team—but down 0-2, they may be forced to open things up more offensively, especially at home. That’s key.
Colorado, meanwhile, thrives in games that have pace. If this turns into a more aggressive, chance-driven matchup, the Avalanche are more than capable of contributing heavily to the total.
Our Avalanche vs Kings Prediction
At 5.5, this number is relatively low for a game where game script could force more offense from both sides.
👉 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals
Today's NHL Picks
- Buffalo Sabres -110
- Ottawa Senators -122
- Avalanche at Kings OVER 5.5