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NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Senators notch first win of series?

byAnthony Rome
April 23, 2026
NHL Playoff Predictions NHL Playoff Predictions
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Thursday’s playoff slate is all about swing games and pressure spots. With one series tied, another on the brink of a sweep, and a matchup where styles are starting to open up, this is where situational betting edges really come into play.

Let’s break down your three plays.

NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 23, 2026

Sabres at Bruins
Time:7:00PM ET
TV:TNT
Hurricanes at Senators
Time:7:30PM ET
TV:TBS
Avalanche at Kings
Time:10:00PM ET
TV:TNT

Game 1: Sabres at Bruins

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Sabres logo
Thursday, April 237:00PM ET
BOS
Bruins logo

Sabres Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-110

Bruins Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total6.5
Moneyline-110
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins?

Sabres logoSabres
39%
61%
Bruins logoBruins
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a huge swing game in a series now tied 1-1.

Buffalo has already shown it can dictate pace and generate offense in this matchup, and that’s the key edge here. When the Sabres are pushing tempo, Boston can struggle to keep up offensively.

Now shifting to Boston, the Bruins will look to tighten things up—but that also limits their own scoring upside. If this turns into even a moderately open game, it favors Buffalo.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

At near pick’em (-110), you’re getting the team with the higher offensive ceiling and ability to take over stretches of play.

👉 Pick: Sabres -110

Game 2: Hurricanes at Senators

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Hurricanes logo
Thursday, April 237:30PM ET
OTT
Senators logo

Hurricanes Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+102

Senators Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-122
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Hurricanes or Senators?

Hurricanes logoHurricanes
49%
51%
Senators logoSenators
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is a classic desperation home spot.

Down 0-2, Ottawa returns home knowing this is essentially a must-win game. Teams in this position typically come out with maximum urgency, physicality, and pace early.

Carolina has controlled the series so far, but being up 2-0 can sometimes lead to a slight drop in edge—especially on the road. If Ottawa can grab momentum early, this becomes a very different game.

Our Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction

At -120, you’re backing the team with everything on the line and home ice behind them.

👉 Pick: Senators -122

Game 3: Oilers vs Kings

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line, Moneyline & Total

Avalanche logo
Thursday, April 2310:00PM ET
LA
Kings logo

Avalanche Odds

Puck Line-1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline-166

Kings Odds

Puck Line+1.5
Total5.5
Moneyline+140
Click here to view real-time NHL Odds information.

Where is the Public Money? — Avalanche or Kings?

Avalanche logoAvalanche
84%
16%
Kings logoKings
See our live NHL Public Betting Chart.

This is where the series dynamic starts to shift.

Los Angeles is typically a structured, defensive team—but down 0-2, they may be forced to open things up more offensively, especially at home. That’s key.

Colorado, meanwhile, thrives in games that have pace. If this turns into a more aggressive, chance-driven matchup, the Avalanche are more than capable of contributing heavily to the total.

Our Avalanche vs Kings Prediction

At 5.5, this number is relatively low for a game where game script could force more offense from both sides.

👉 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals

Today's NHL Picks

  1. Buffalo Sabres -110
  2. Ottawa Senators -122
  3. Avalanche at Kings OVER 5.5
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byAnthony Rome
Updated