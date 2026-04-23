NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Senators notch first win of series?

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Thursday’s playoff slate is all about swing games and pressure spots. With one series tied, another on the brink of a sweep, and a matchup where styles are starting to open up, this is where situational betting edges really come into play.

Let’s break down your three plays.

NHL Predictions for Thursday, April 23, 2026 Sabres at Bruins Hurricanes at Senators Avalanche at Kings

Game 1: Sabres at Bruins

Sabres vs Bruins Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Sabres Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -110 Bruins Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 6.5 Moneyline -110

Where is the Public Money? — Sabres or Bruins? Sabres 39% 61% Bruins

This is a huge swing game in a series now tied 1-1.

Buffalo has already shown it can dictate pace and generate offense in this matchup, and that’s the key edge here. When the Sabres are pushing tempo, Boston can struggle to keep up offensively.

Now shifting to Boston, the Bruins will look to tighten things up—but that also limits their own scoring upside. If this turns into even a moderately open game, it favors Buffalo.

Our Sabres vs Bruins Prediction

At near pick’em (-110), you’re getting the team with the higher offensive ceiling and ability to take over stretches of play.

👉 Pick: Sabres -110

Game 2: Hurricanes at Senators

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Hurricanes Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +102 Senators Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -122

Where is the Public Money? — Hurricanes or Senators? Hurricanes 49% 51% Senators

This is a classic desperation home spot.

Down 0-2, Ottawa returns home knowing this is essentially a must-win game. Teams in this position typically come out with maximum urgency, physicality, and pace early.

Carolina has controlled the series so far, but being up 2-0 can sometimes lead to a slight drop in edge—especially on the road. If Ottawa can grab momentum early, this becomes a very different game.

Our Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction

At -120, you’re backing the team with everything on the line and home ice behind them.

👉 Pick: Senators -122

Game 3: Oilers vs Kings

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line, Moneyline & Total Avalanche Odds Puck Line -1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline -166 Kings Odds Puck Line +1.5 Total 5.5 Moneyline +140

Where is the Public Money? — Avalanche or Kings? Avalanche 84% 16% Kings

This is where the series dynamic starts to shift.

Los Angeles is typically a structured, defensive team—but down 0-2, they may be forced to open things up more offensively, especially at home. That’s key.

Colorado, meanwhile, thrives in games that have pace. If this turns into a more aggressive, chance-driven matchup, the Avalanche are more than capable of contributing heavily to the total.

Our Avalanche vs Kings Prediction

At 5.5, this number is relatively low for a game where game script could force more offense from both sides.

👉 Pick: OVER 5.5 goals

Today's NHL Picks

Buffalo Sabres -110 Ottawa Senators -122 Avalanche at Kings OVER 5.5