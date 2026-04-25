Saturday NBA Best Bets April 25: Can Denver even up the series at 2-2?

Saturday has 4 games on the NBA slate as the fourth week of April 2026 wraps up. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The first game will start at 1:00 PM ET, the second game will be at 3:30 PM ET, the third game will be at 6:00 PM ET, and the final contest will tip off at 8:30 PM ET. The first 3 games will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC Sports Network, and NBC, while the nightcap will be on ABC.

Can the Thunder cover the 9.5-point spread as road favorites against the Suns? Can the Nuggets win and cover on the road in a pivotal Game 4 against the Timberwolves?

I’ll make picks for both contests below. Read on for our Saturday NBA Best Bets April 25 article.

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NBA Best Bet: Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 over Phoenix Suns

As this is being written, 59% of public bets are on the Thunder -9.5 in this matchup. To view the public betting splits for all of the NBA games on Saturday, head over to our NBA public betting chart page.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are poised to dominate Game 3 on Saturday afternoon and cover the 9.5-point spread by exploiting Phoenix’s subpar defense.

The Thunder have proven reliable in these spots, going 19-18 ATS as a road favorite and 9-8 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this year. They also bring solid momentum into the desert, sitting at 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Historically, Oklahoma City has controlled this matchup, going 8-2 straight up and 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against the Suns. Expect the Thunder’s relentless pace and stifling defense to overwhelm Phoenix.

Final score projection: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER 125, PHOENIX SUNS 112.

NBA Best Bet: Denver Nuggets -1.5 over Minnesota Timberwolves

Currently, the Nuggets are listed at -115 on the money line against the Timberwolves. To view all of the money line, spread, and total odds for Saturday’s NBA slate, check out our NBA betting odds page.

The Denver Nuggets should bounce back and cover the 1.5-point spread as road favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 of their first-round series.

To wit, Denver is 17-12 ATS after a loss and 24-18 ATS as the road team this season. The Nuggets have also fared well against Northwest division foes, backed by a 10-9 ATS mark in division games this season.

The Nuggets also possess a proven postseason pedigree, sitting at 26-22-1 ATS in playoff games since the start of the 2022 season. Expect Denver’s championship DNA to shine through down the stretch for a tight road victory.

Final score projection: DENVER NUGGETS 118, MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES 113.

Saturday NBA Best Bets April 25

Oklahoma City Thunder -9.5 Denver Nuggets -1.5

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