NHL Playoff Predictions: Will Avalanche Rebound in Game 4?

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The intensity has officially arrived in this Avalanche vs Wild prediction as Minnesota climbed back into the series with a dominant Game 3 performance Saturday night. After Colorado rolled through the first two games and entered Saint Paul undefeated in the postseason, the Wild answered with a physical, aggressive effort that completely changed the tone of the matchup.

Now comes the response game.

Colorado still owns a 2-1 series lead heading into Monday night’s Game 4, and the Avalanche remain the more dangerous offensive team overall. The question is whether the Wild can replicate the same emotional edge and special teams success that fueled their 5-1 victory or whether Colorado’s playoff experience takes over.

This feels like the perfect bounce-back spot for the Avalanche.

Avalanche vs. Wild DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Grand Casino Arena, Saint Paul, MN When Monday, May 11, 2026, 8:00 p.m. ET TV ESPN

Betting Odds & Public Betting

Colorado enters Game 4 as a -142 road favorite, while Minnesota sits around +120 on the moneyline. The total is listed at 6 goals.

The Avalanche still hold the edge in overall shot creation, offensive firepower, and playoff experience despite Saturday’s loss. Colorado outscored Minnesota 14-8 through the first two games before getting overwhelmed early in Game 3.

The Wild capitalized on special teams, scoring twice on the power play while forcing Colorado into uncomfortable defensive situations all night. Even with the lopsided result, the Avalanche remain in favorable position because of how dominant they looked throughout the first two games of the series.

Avalanche vs. Wild ODDS Puck Line Moneyline Total Avalanche 1.5 (-335) -142 U 6.5 (-118) Wild -1.5 (+235) +120 O 6.5 (-102)

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Key Notes & Storylines

Colorado’s response after its first playoff loss will define this game. Jared Bednar’s team had steamrolled opponents through the opening weeks of the postseason before running into a desperate Wild squad playing with playoff urgency at home.

The Avalanche now face the challenge of regaining control emotionally and physically.

Nathan MacKinnon continues to drive Colorado’s offense with 11 playoff points, while Gabriel Landeskog has provided both scoring and leadership throughout the postseason. Colorado also knows its penalty kill must improve after allowing two power-play goals in Game 3 following an otherwise excellent postseason run.

Minnesota’s confidence surged behind Jesper Wallstedt, who rebounded from a disastrous Game 1 by stopping 35 of 36 shots Saturday. The Wild also could receive a massive boost if Joel Eriksson Ek returns to the lineup after missing the first three games of the series with a lower-body injury.

Kirill Kaprizov remains the centerpiece of Minnesota’s offense with 14 playoff points, and Matt Boldy continues to finish scoring chances at an elite rate. Still, Minnesota’s formula in Game 3 required near-perfect execution defensively and outstanding goaltending to slow Colorado’s attack.

That becomes much harder to repeat against a veteran Avalanche team that has consistently answered adversity during deep playoff runs.

Avalanche vs. Wild WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Avalanche 72% 28% Wild

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Injury Reports

Minnesota could welcome back Joel Eriksson Ek, whose two-way presence would strengthen both the Wild’s defensive structure and secondary scoring depth.

Colorado enters relatively healthy overall, with its core offensive stars available for Game 4.

Betting Trends

The Avalanche have consistently responded well after losses under Jared Bednar and remain one of the NHL’s best road playoff teams over the last several seasons.

Colorado also owns a significant edge in postseason experience, which becomes increasingly valuable in swing games like this one.

Minnesota finally solved Colorado’s attack in Game 3, but sustaining that level of defensive intensity against MacKinnon and company in consecutive games is an entirely different challenge.

Avalanche vs. Wild Prediction

The Wild delivered exactly the type of performance they needed in Game 3, but Colorado still looks like the better overall team in this series.

Expect the Avalanche to tighten up defensively, play with far more urgency early, and avoid the costly penalties that shifted momentum Saturday night. Colorado’s speed and offensive depth remain difficult for Minnesota to contain over a full 60 minutes, especially if the Avalanche establish tempo early.

Wallstedt was outstanding in Game 3, but Colorado should generate far more sustained pressure this time around.

Look for the Avalanche to respond with a focused road effort and reclaim full control of the series heading back to Denver.

Prediction: Avalanche 4, Wild 2

Best Bet: Avalanche -142