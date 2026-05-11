MLB Predictions: Will Mariners’ dominance vs. Astros continue?

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The AL West spotlight turns to Houston on Monday night as the Seattle Mariners open a critical four-game series against the Astros. This Mariners vs Astros prediction centers around one of the hottest pitchers in the division, with George Kirby taking the mound while Houston attempts to snap out of its recent offensive funk.

Seattle enters the matchup after a frustrating 2-1 loss to the White Sox on Sunday, but the Mariners remain in strong position thanks to elite starting pitching and consistent success inside the division. Meanwhile, Houston suddenly looks vulnerable after producing just seven total hits over its last two games against Cincinnati.

With Kirby dominating the Astros throughout his career and Seattle holding the edge on the mound, the value points directly toward the road favorite.

Mariners vs. Astros DATE, TIME & HOW TO WATCH Where Daikin Park, Houston, TX When Monday, May 11, 2026, 8:10 p.m. ET TV MLB TV/FS1

Betting Odds & Public Betting

The Mariners enter Monday as a -143 road favorite, while the Astros come back around +120 on the moneyline. The total sits at 7.5 runs.

Seattle’s edge starts with Kirby, who has been one of the most reliable pitchers in baseball over the last month. The right-hander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts and continues to dominate AL West opponents. He already beat Houston earlier this season, allowing just two runs across 7 2/3 innings in a 6-2 Seattle victory.

Houston still owns one of the best offensive profiles in the American League statistically, but the recent dip in production is impossible to ignore. The Astros managed only three singles in Sunday’s shutout loss to Cincinnati and now face a pitcher who has consistently neutralized their lineup.

Mariners vs. Astros ODDS Run Line Moneyline Total Mariners -1.5 (+119) -143 U 9.0 (-120) Astros +1.5 (-143) +119 O 9.0 (+100)

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Key Notes & Storylines

The Mariners have built their identity around pitching depth, and this series showcases exactly why they are viewed as legitimate AL West contenders. Kirby has been outstanding, Logan Gilbert is dealing, and Bryce Miller is set to return later in the series as Seattle transitions into a six-man rotation.

Kirby’s track record against Houston stands out even more when you consider the quality of the Astros lineup over the last several years. In 10 career starts against Houston, Kirby owns a 4-1 record with a stellar 2.17 ERA. His command and ability to avoid hard contact have consistently frustrated this lineup.

Houston counters with Peter Lambert, who is coming off the best outing of his career after shutting down the Dodgers across seven scoreless innings. However, expecting him to duplicate that performance against Seattle feels risky. Lambert has alternated wins and losses in each of his four starts this season, and his lone career appearance against the Mariners ended badly when he allowed six runs in only three innings.

Seattle also matches up well against pitchers who rely heavily on contact management rather than overpowering stuff. If the Mariners get traffic on the bases early, the pressure shifts immediately onto a Houston offense that suddenly looks out of rhythm.

Mariners vs. Astros WHO IS THE PUBLIC BETTING? Mariners 60% 40% Astros

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Injury Reports

Seattle receives a major boost later in the series with Bryce Miller expected to return from the injured list after missing time with a left oblique strain. The Mariners continue to manage one of the deepest rotations in baseball.

Houston enters relatively healthy overall, but the recent offensive slowdown has placed additional pressure on the starting rotation to deliver quality outings.

Betting Trends

The Mariners have consistently delivered value within the AL West, especially behind Kirby, who owns 25 divisional wins since 2022 — the most among all major league pitchers.

Seattle has also been one of the stronger road teams in baseball when backed by its frontline starters, while Houston enters this matchup after scoring just one run over its last 18 innings.

Kirby’s consistency combined with Seattle’s pitching advantage makes the road favorite difficult to fade in this spot.

Mariners vs. Astros Prediction

Seattle has the clear edge on the mound, and that matters significantly in a matchup between division rivals. Kirby continues to pitch like an ace, and his history against Houston only strengthens the case.

The Astros are capable of bouncing back offensively, but they have looked flat over the last two games and now face one of the toughest command pitchers in baseball. Lambert is unlikely to match Kirby inning for inning, especially against a disciplined Seattle lineup.

Expect the Mariners to control the pace early and lean on their pitching advantage throughout the night.

Prediction: Mariners 5, Astros 2

Best Bet: Mariners -143