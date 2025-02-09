Super Bowl LIX MVP Predictions: Five Options for Chiefs vs. Eagles

If you’re betting the Super Bowl LIX MVP award, we’ve got five options for today’s Chiefs vs. Eagles matchup.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Option 1: You like the Chiefs to win and you don’t mind chalk.

If you like the Chiefs to win their third consecutive Super Bowl and you don’t mind chalk, the Patrick Mahomes is your selection. Even at +120 to win Super Bowl MVP, there’s still some value on the Kansas City quarterback. In the Chiefs’ three previous Super Bowl appearances with Mahomes as their quarterback, he’s won the award each time. The quarterback position has also claimed the Super Bowl MVP a whopping 33 times. The next-highest position is wide receiver at 8.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Option 2: You like the Chiefs, but want more bang for your buck.

How about Kareem Hunt for +6500? Since returning from injury, Isiah Pacheco has not looked like the same back that we’ve been accustomed to watching in the past. Whatever the reason for Pacheco’s limited production, Hunt has not wasted his second opportunity with the Chiefs. He has a touchdown in four straight games, which includes the Chiefs’ two playoff wins over Houston and Buffalo, respectively. With Kansas City likely looking to slow the game down and limit offensive possessions for the Eagles, Hunt could become a focal point in this game. A multi-touchdown performance by Hunt, coupled with his redemption story could put Hunt in the MVP conversation.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Option 3: You like the Eagles to win and you don’t mind chalk.

If you’re not on the Chiefs and you envision the Eagles winning the Super Bowl, then Saquon Barkley at +250 is your best bet. Barkley is the centerpiece of Philadelphia’s offense and he’s had an incredible season. I can’t imagine a scenario in which the Eagles win tonight and Barkley is contained. He might not go off, but his presence has minimized what Jalen Hurts has had to do throughout the season.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Option 4: You like the Eagles, but prefer more bang for your buck.

Hurts at +350 isn’t a bad option. If he has another performance like he did against the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, it might not matter what Barkley does – Hurts will claim Super Bowl MVP honors. Hurts has also vultured goal line and touchdown opportunities from Barkley all season. I could envision a scenario in which Barkley is highly effective, but Hurts has the more impressive counting numbers and he wins the award. Just sayin’.

Looking for even more of a bang? Try DeVonta Smith at +6500. When these two teams met at Arrowhead Stadium last season, Smith finished with six receptions for 99 yards on eight targets. When these two teams met in the Super Bowl two years ago, Smith saw nine targets while finishing with seven receptions for 100 yards. With so much attention paid to Barkley and A.J. Brown, Smith could surprise tonight.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Option 5: You don’t mind losing a few bucks for a massive payoff.

I don’t recommend putting a large chunk of change on any of the players listed in this section. However, if you have $10 you don’t mind burning to see if you can cash in big, I like Jalen Carter (+10000) and Trent McDuffie (+30000). A defensive tackle has only won Super Bowl MVP once. Same for cornerback. However, Carter is a monster in the middle of Philadelphia’s defensive line. It’s not unreasonable to think he could have multiple sacks against Kansas City’s offensive line. If the game is low-scoring, then Carter could jump into the MVP conversation.

As for McDuffie, he’d probably need multiple interceptions and a touchdown to win MVP, but again, we’re looking for extreme long shots.

